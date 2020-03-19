Lancaster Health Center will remain open amid closures prompted by the spread of the coronavirus.

The center, with multiple locations in Lancaster, will be open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to provide care to everyone, particularly those who do not have a primary care provider.

“There is no doubt that we are in a time of uncertainty and unease,” Alisa Jones, president & CEO, said in a statement. “We as a community health center know that it is our purpose to be here for and with our community when they need us the most.”

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are 185 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,608 patients who have tested negative, and one death. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Local residents are encouraged to follow the following recommendations from the CDC to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

If you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better.

LHC has implemented a COVID-19 emergency incident response plan to protect the health and safety of patients and staff.

Care teams have been trained to follow the COVID-19 emergency response plan in addition to standard precautions for infectious disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

LHC follows CDC guidelines to screen patients and their visitors for cough and fever before they enter the building, updates critical protocols as needed, and closely monitors the spread of COVID-19 in Lancaster.

For information, modified hours and services, visit lancasterhealthcenter.org.