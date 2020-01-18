Puerto Rico is still in a state of alert and desperation as a series of aftershocks and tremors continue to rattle the U.S. territory.
A Lancaster church is stepping into action to assist the hundreds of families affected by earthquakes.
The San Juan Bautista Catholic Church is helping lead the relief efforts by collecting monetary donations to send to Puerto Rico. The church is coordinating with Catholic Charities USA, who has groups already on the ground, to deliver the funds where they are most needed.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to put into practice the corporal works of mercy by assisting those in need who were affected by the devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico,” Father Allan Wolfe says.
More than 1,000 quakes jolted the island during the first two weeks of the year, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network, among them a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Puerto Rico on Jan. 7.
Hundreds of homes and businesses in the southwest region of the island have been damaged or destroyed, and thousands of Puerto Ricans in some of the hardest-hit areas feel unsafe returning to their homes.
Puerto Rico's Office of Emergency Management estimates that more than 8,000 people have sought refuge in outdoor shelters.
“As a parish whose Puerto Rican membership makes up more than 55% of the parish demographic, many of our own parishioners have been directly affected by these natural calamities in the persons of their relatives still living on the island,” Wolfe says.
While most people want to donate items such as bottled water and water filters, Wolfe says, there is a shipping cost. “The most efficient way to help is by sending the money so the people in Puerto Rico can get exactly what they need as soon as possible,” Wolfe says.
There are two ways to donate to the earthquake relief efforts at San Juan Bautista:
1. Give online HERE
2. Drop off or mail a monetary donation to San Juan Bautista indicating that the donation is for ‘Puerto Rico Relief’. Checks can be sent to 425 S. Duke Street Lancaster, PA 17602.