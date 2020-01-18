In this Friday, Jan. 10 photo, people shade themselves under a tarp on a private hay farm where residents from the Indios neighborhood affected by earthquakes set up shelter amid aftershocks in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. A 6.4 magnitude quake that toppled or damaged hundreds of homes in southwestern Puerto Rico is raising concerns about where displaced families will live, while the island still struggles to rebuild from Hurricane Maria two years ago. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)