United Way of Lancaster County has named Kevin Ressler its next president and CEO, effective Jan. 2.
Ressler has been the executive director of Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for five years. He succeeds Sue Suter, who is retiring after five years leading the United Way here.
Under Ressler’s leadership, Meals on Wheels merged other Meals on Wheels programs to increase efficiency and ensure sustainability. This year, the program has served over 180,000 meals to more than 1,000 people using an average of 375 volunteers a month.
“We were impressed with Kevin’s authentic leadership style, the relationships he has built in the community and his vision for United Way,” said Don Maier, United Way board chair. “He will bring a new energy and vision to carry on United Way’s collective impact work to make lasting change in our community.”
Ressler has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University and a master’s of divinity from Lancaster Theological Seminary.