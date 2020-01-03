Some property owners rely on outdoor power equipment to keep the power on, clear debris and snow from yards and driveways, and keep their families and businesses safe.
“By its very nature, winter weather is unpredictable. Trees can fall due to ice, snow, or wind and cause power outages. You need your generator to keep the lights and heat on, and your chainsaw and snow thrower to help you clear the way,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.
Do you know how to correctly fuel and maintain equipment so it runs well all season?
OPEI offers these tips to help you protect your equipment and get the most from it when you need it during the winter.
If you use gasoline-powered equipment, make sure you choose the right fuel for it. Most outdoor power equipment is warranted to run on gasoline containing 10 percent ethanol (E10) or less.
Roughly two-thirds of Americans admit they will use the least expensive grade of gasoline whenever possible. Spending less sounds good, but price isn’t a safe way to choose your gasoline because higher ethanol blends may cost less than E10. Using greater than 10 percent ethanol in outdoor power equipment can damage or destroy the engines.
1. Consult the owner’s manual and follow all fueling guidelines for your outdoor power equipment. Familiarize yourself with the controls. If you have lost your manual, look it up online.
2. Inspect the equipment. Check for loose belts and missing or damaged parts. Replace any parts needed or take your equipment to a qualified service representative.
3. Clean it. Remove any dirt or debris. A clean machine will run more efficiently and last longer.
4. Drain old fuel. Fuel sitting in the tank for more than 30 days (without a fuel stabilizer) can deteriorate, which may cause starting or running problems and, in some cases, damage to the fuel system.
5. Only use E10 or less fuel. Some gas stations may offer 15 percent ethanol (E15) gas or higher ethanol fuel blends, but fuel containing more than 10 percent ethanol can damage--and is illegal to use -- in small engine equipment not designed for it.
6. Label your fuel can with the date of purchase and ethanol content of the fuel. Never put “old” gas in your outdoor power equipment. If you don’t know the date of purchase, safely dispose of fuel and buy fresh gas.
7. Safely store your fuel in an approved container and away from flames or heat sources. Keep fuel out of the reach of children and pets.
8. Never add fuel to a hot engine. Wait for it to cool before fueling.