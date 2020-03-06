If you think your work desk is clean, think again. Unless it’s disinfected regularly, it’s probably a hotbed for germs.
While germs may be too small to be seen with the naked eye, they can pose a major risk on your health. If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others. However, if staying at home is not an option, there are health precautions you can take, especially in a work environment where shared kitchens, bathrooms and conference rooms can speed up the spread of nasty germs.
Here are some tips that can go a long way towards stopping the spread of germs and infection in and out of the office.
Give your hands a good wash. Head to the bathroom and lather up before eating, after staff meetings or meet-and-greets, after touching someone else’s desk or keyboard, and each time you use the restroom. But a quick rinse under warm water won't do the trick—you should scrub for a minimum of 20 seconds, on the backs of hands, palms, fingers and under the nails.
To wash your hands properly:
- First, wet them with water. Then add soap.
- Rub them together vigorously for 20 seconds. Make sure to rub the wrists, between the fingers, and under the fingernails. When you have time, use a nailbrush, as germs often hide under nails.
- Rinse your hands thoroughly and dry with a clean paper towel or air dryer.
- If you are in a public restroom, shut the faucet off with a paper towel. Try to push the door open with your shoulder, or use another paper towel to turn the knob.
If soap and water aren't available, use a hand disinfectant with at least 60 percent alcohol until you can find an opportunity to give your hands a proper wash. To properly sanitize your hands, rub the product on all parts of your hands until dry; don't wipe the solution off.
Avoid touching. Eyes, nose and mouth are three key access points for germs so keep your hands away from your face. It’s usually people putting their contaminated hands near their mouth or nose that then transmits the infections. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
Avoid the hot spots. Consider the heavily touched items in your office such as copy machines, coffee pots and elevator buttons. Many bacteria and viruses can live on surfaces for hours - if not longer- so try to avoid contact with these hot spots. Grab the coffee pot with a tissue or hit the elevator button with your elbow. If that is not possible, just avoid touching your face afterward and wash your hands as soon as possible.
Screen wipe. Your smartphone, tablet, laptop, computer keyboard and mouse are all high-risk germ zones. Many of your handheld devices have 10 times more bacteria on them than a toilet seat. Carefully clean all gadgets with an antibacterial wipe.
Other top spots for germs include doorhandles, light switches, elevator buttons, vending machine buttons, coffeepots, microwaves, and refrigerators in the break room.
It may not be practical for you to wipe down every surface you touch, but washing your hands and using hand sanitizer can go a long way towards keeping you healthy and productive.