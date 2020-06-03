After a cold and damp start to spring, local strawberries have arrived, and wow are they good ⁠— sweet and slurpy enough to polish off a pint in one sitting. The season, however, is but a wink of an eye, so if you’re a strawberry fan, it is not too late to start plotting how to get your fill and how to extend their shelf life. Making jam is a tried-and-true season stretcher, and better yet, can be done without canning supplies. Strawberries make terrific refrigerator jam and all you need is one quart of fruit to make some magic. PB & J, anyone?

A few things to keep in mind:

My preferred method is to macerate the fruit – letting it sit in sugar – before cooking it. The sugar “sit” toughens the cell walls, giving the jam texture without added pectin. It also gives the jam a beautiful sheen. If you have fruit and want to get your immediate jam on, by all means proceed to the stovetop. You can macerate for as little as two hours, and for as long as three days, if life gets busy.

When cooked, strawberries release a foam that rises to the surface. It is safe (and delicious) to eat, but if it’s off putting, skim with a slotted spoon.

You can double the amounts in the recipe, but remember, this means you’ll end up with a quart of refrigerator jam. If it seems unrealistic to work your way through this much jam in a month, consider sharing the wealth.

Refrigerator Strawberry Jam

Makes about 2 cups.

Ingredients:

1 quart strawberries, washed and hulled

1 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (optional but nice)

2 tablespoons bottled lemon juice

Directions:

Slice the berries in half or quarters, depending on size, and place in a large bowl or container with a lid. Add the sugar and the vanilla, if using, and stir until coated; it will look frosted. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for as little as 2 hours and up to 72 hours.

Transfer the fruit and all of the residual juices to a wide non-reactive skillet over medium-high heat. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil, adjusting the heat to minimize splattering. Lower the heat to medium, stir in the lemon juice and with a potato masher, mash the fruit until desired texture is reached. As the water evaporates, the temperature rises and the jam thickens, the mixture will bubble like crazy for several minutes. Stir regularly until the jam sets, 15 to 20 minutes.

There are a few ways to tell when the jam is ready:

The mixture reads 220 F on a candy or instant-read thermometer. By dragging a wooden spoon or rubber spatula through the mixture; if it recedes like low tide, exposing the surface of the pan, and doesn’t rush to fill the gap, it’s good to go. The “zip line” test: Lift a wooden spoon or rubber spatula out of mixture and then turn on its side, allowing the pan to drip. The jam is ready when the drops slowly merge “along the line” and become one or two thick globules.

Cool before filling jars. Keeps well in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 weeks.