Summer weather means more time out in the sun and as the temperature continues to swelter, it is important to think about ways to keep your children healthy, happy and hydrated.

“Younger children and babies are at a higher risk for dehydration because their bodies are smaller and have smaller fluid reserves,” Dr. Zachary Geidel, a physician with WellSpan Family & Sports Medicine, says. “Exposure to hot or humid weather can increase the risk of dehydration.”

According to a study by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, more than half of all children and adolescents in the U.S. are not getting enough hydration. Adequate hydration is essential for health and even a mild level of dehydration can lead to headaches, irritability, poor physical performance and reduced cognitive function among both children and adults.

“Probably the easiest way to know if your child is properly hydrated is to look at the color of their urine,” says Jennifer Brubaker, a pediatrician at Lancaster Health Center.

The urine, Brubaker says, should be almost clear in color. If it is darker yellow and/or has a strong odor, your child probably needs to drink more fluid. If children seem flushed, hot to the touch or excessively tired after being out in hot weather, they may be dehydrated or have heat exhaustion.

Here are a few small but smart ways to keep your kids hydrated:

Keep drinks on hand throughout the day. With schedules and routines looking a little different now, it’s easy to forget to keep drinks in a cooler at the ready in your car, and the fridge. Keep water handy when you’re with your child and offer it every couple of hours, or more often when the air is especially hot in the summer or dry in the winter.

Make it fun. Let the kids pick out their own drinking cups or travel bottles in their favorite colors or decorated with their favorite characters.

Give them a better option. Avoid sugary juices, sports drinks and energy drinks.

Plain water is best. If your child finds plain water unappetizing, try adding small amounts of juice or fruit slices to a pitcher with water and let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.

How much is enough?

The amount of water a child needs to stay hydrated and healthy may surprise you: Teenagers need as much as adults (eight to 10 cups a day), pre-teens should drink seven to eight cups, children between ages 4 and 8 should drink five cups a day, while toddlers should have two to four cups of fluids a day.

“If your kids are running around, they’ll need more. Kids should drink before, during and after exercising or playing hard in hot weather. By the time kids feel thirsty, they might already be dehydrated. Get them to take a break every 20 to 30 minutes, and drink,” Geidel says.

Make sure hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables are a regular part of your child’s diet — for both nutrition and hydration. Try watermelon, strawberries, broccoli, celery, cucumbers, peaches or oranges.