Your daily routine, especially what you do before bedtime, has a major impact on your sleep. It can contribute either to healthy sleep or to sleeplessness.
About 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep problems, according to the Centers for Diseases Control. Lack of sleep is associated with injuries, chronic diseases, mental illnesses, poor quality of life and well-being, increased health care costs, and lost work productivity.
In addition, sleep problems are major contributors to some chronic conditions, including obesity and depression.
How much sleep you need depends on your age.
Toddler 1–2 years 11–14 hours per 24 hours (including naps)
Preschool 3–5 years 10–13 hours per 24 hours (including naps)
School Age 6–12 years 9–12 hours per 24 hours
Teen 13–18 years 8–10 hours per 24 hours
Adult 18–60 years 7 or more hours per night
64 years 7–9 hours
65 years and older 7–8 hours
What causes sleep disorders?
Some sleep disturbances may be associated with biological changes related to aging or certain physical diseases. Others may be associated with a mental health disorder, such as depression or anxiety.
However, poor sleep may also stem from your own habits such as napping too long or late in the day, or simply not giving yourself enough time to get adequate sleep.
You may not be getting enough sleep, or enough good quality sleep, if you are experiencing:
• Trouble staying alert during boring or monotonous activities
• Tendency to be unreasonably irritable with co-workers, family or friends
• Difficulty concentrating or remembering facts
Here are some habits that can improve your sleep health:
- Be consistent. Go to bed at the same time each night and get up at the same time each morning, including on the weekends.
- Set a bedtime that is early enough for you to get at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep.
- Make sure your bedroom is quiet, dark, relaxing, and at a comfortable temperature
- Remove electronic devices, such as TVs, computers, and smart phones, from the bedroom
- Avoid large meals, caffeine, and alcohol before bedtime. If you are hungry at night, eat a light, healthy snack.
- Get some exercise. Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep more easily at night.
- Talk to your doctor if your sleep problem persists or if they interfere with how you function during the day.