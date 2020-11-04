These are the questions that the Center for Regional Analysis is trying to answer. The Center for Regional Analysis is part of the Economic Development Company, a local organization dedicated to promoting the economic well-being of our area. The Center, in partnership with the Chamber and LNP Media Group, has embarked on an 18-month-long survey project to measure Lancaster County’s consumer sentiment.

Consumer sentiment is an important predictor of how well our County will do, economically, in the coming months. The survey is anonymous, and has 17 questions. The survey is open the first week of each month.

For the results to be valid, the Center needs a large and diverse set of Lancaster County residents to take the survey every month. Please consider participating by filling out the survey each month, by clicking here.

Curious about the results? You can visit the Center’s website each month to see trends and insights from the survey, by clicking here.