Una asistente hace una oferta durante la subasta del Día del Trabajo de cHospice & Community Care en Solanco Fairgrounds en Quarryville el sábado 3 de septiembre de 2022.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Fotografo

Hospice & Community Care rompió un récord en fondos recaudados en su Subasta del Día del Trabajo de 2022.

El proveedor de hospicio de Lancaster recaudó más de $950,000 en la subasta de este año, superando su récord de $880,000 en 2021, según un correo electrónico de su gerente de comunicaciones. Las ganancias de la Subasta del Día del Trabajo ayudan a los pacientes y familias de Hospice & Community Care a recibir servicios mientras enfrentan una enfermedad grave, enfrentan el final de la vida o la pérdida.

La subasta se llevó a cabo el 3 y 5 de septiembre en Solanco Fairgrounds en Quarryville.

Ve las fotos del evento de este año a continuación. Para obtener más información, visite hospiceandcommunitycare.org.

Hospice & Community Care holds Labor Day auction [photos]

Tools, gift baskets and works of art were on the auction block Saturday at Hospice & Community Care’s annual Labor Day auction at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville.

While no events are held Sunday, the auction is planned to continue Monday; breakfast items will be available for purchase beginning at 7:30 a.m., and auctions begin at 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the Labor Day Auction help Hospice & Community Care patients and families receive services while coping with a serious illness, facing end of life or loss. Thousands of people donate tens of thousands of items to be auctioned off at the event, according to its website.

For a full schedule and more information, visit labordayauction.org.

