Hospice & Community Care rompió un récord en fondos recaudados en su Subasta del Día del Trabajo de 2022.
El proveedor de hospicio de Lancaster recaudó más de $950,000 en la subasta de este año, superando su récord de $880,000 en 2021, según un correo electrónico de su gerente de comunicaciones. Las ganancias de la Subasta del Día del Trabajo ayudan a los pacientes y familias de Hospice & Community Care a recibir servicios mientras enfrentan una enfermedad grave, enfrentan el final de la vida o la pérdida.
La subasta se llevó a cabo el 3 y 5 de septiembre en Solanco Fairgrounds en Quarryville.
Ve las fotos del evento de este año a continuación. Para obtener más información, visite
hospiceandcommunitycare.org.
Attendees watch the art auction during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Auctioneer Ed Leaman calls for the bids on artworks during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Auctioneer Ed Leaman calls for the bids on artworks during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Quilts are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. The quilts will be up for bids on Monday.
Quilts are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022. The quilts will be up for bids on Monday.
Artworks line up for auction during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Volunteer spots a bid during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Attendees line up for suit smoothies during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Fruits are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Subs and sandwiches are shown during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Attendees get their drinks during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Sticky buns are on sale during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Pies are on sale during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Whoopie pies are on sale during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Food court in one of the buildings during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Volunteer straighten out the fans for people who need to cool down during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Items for auction during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
Volunteers check out the items during Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction at Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville Saturday Sept. 3, 2022.
