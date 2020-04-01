The IRS recently announced that United States citizens could start seeing stimulus payments into their accounts starting in the next three weeks.

For the most part, residents will not have to do anything to receive the payment; the money will go into the checking account associated with your 2019 (or, if you haven't yet filled out last year's taxes, 2018) tax filing, according to the IRS.

In the future, the IRS will set up an online system for those for those to input their banking information to receive payment.

Those eligible for the stimulus check include:

- Single filers making under $75,000 per year

- Married filers making under $150,000 per year

- Seniors who fill out a simple tax form

Eligible adults will receive $1,200, and parents will receive $500 per child.

Several questions about specific tax situations can be answered here.

In addition, the IRS will update its site with more information and specifics as they're announced.