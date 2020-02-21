With a trial expected later this year in the landmark school funding lawsuit lodged against the state by School District of Lancaster and others, an attorney with the Philadelphia nonprofit Public Interest Law Center on Tuesday gave an update on the case.
Speaking at Tuesday’s Lancaster school board meeting, attorney Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg shared when the trial might start, why the quarrel exists in the first place and how the case — now six years old — could transform the way schools are funded in Pennsylvania.
Here are the highlights from the conversation and other essential facts about the lawsuit pending in the state’s Commonwealth Court.
Who is suing whom?
The lawsuit was filed in 2014 by the Education Law Center and the Public Interest Law Center on behalf of School District of Lancaster and William Penn, Panther Valley, Greater Johnstown, Wilkes-Barre Area and Shenandoah Valley school districts, parents, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference.
Defending the lawsuit are Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Joe Scarnati, president pro tempore of the Senate; Rep. Mike Turzai, speaker of the House; and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.
Ironically, Rivera was SDL’s superintendent when the lawsuit was filed. He became a defendant when he took the job as education secretary in 2015.
What’s the lawsuit about?
The lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania is providing inadequate and inequitable education funding with no plans to remedy the problem.
While the state enacted a basic education funding formula in 2016 that many consider as a fair way to fund schools, only new money since the formula went into effect is distributed through it. Remaining money runs through an arbitrary distribution model from 1991.
That has left school districts such as School District of Lancaster underfunded by millions of dollars each year, the suit claims.
What happens if the plaintiffs win?
Here’s what Urevick-Ackelsberg had to say: “If we win, what’s likely going to happen is that the judge will say, ‘I agree with you. The system is underfunded. The system is broken. Legislature, you fix it.’ What we need at that point is for the legislature to feel actual pressure … from public opinion.”
The legislature can drag its feet at that point. It can decline to, say, raise taxes to generate revenue to solve the problem. The courts can assess stiff penalties and fines if it does. But, Uverick-Ackelsberg said, “Ultimately, there’s not going to be a court order saying, ‘Raise taxes.’”
What are legislators saying about it?
Democratic state Rep Mike Sturla, of Lancaster city: “If it helps eventually move the legislature to act, it’s a good thing. I’m never much one for lawsuits, because I think we should be responsible and do the stuff we need to do in the first place. But when we don’t, I’m supportive of pushing to make us do those things.”
Republican state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township: “Since I have been elected, Pennsylvania has increased public education spending by $1.3 billion. Right now in Pennsylvania, we are experiencing historic levels of state funding for public education. … Unfortunately, the Governor only allocated an additional $100 million for the basic funding formula for this upcoming budget while he continues to overspend on many other programs that are not effective or efficient.”
Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom, declined to comment. As House majority leader, Cutler is in line to replace Turzai, the retiring House speaker. If that happens, Cutler would become a defendant in the case.
What’s next?
A trial is expected in front of a judge late fall or early winter, Urevick-Ackelsberg said. Currently Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer is assigned to the case.