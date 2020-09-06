Editor's note: This story accompanies a larger one about cost of immigration. Click here to read.

Becoming a United States citizen offers several advantages including the right to vote and be elected to office, priority in petitioning relatives to come to the U.S., the ability to travel freely across U.S. borders with a passport and to collect benefits such as Social Security and Medicare.

Here are the steps involved in becoming a U.S. citizen, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Determine eligibility

To become U.S. citizens, immigrants must first become permanent residents, also known as green card holders. After living in the U.S. for five consecutive years as lawful permanent residents (or three years if married to a U.S. citizen), those who have a green card can then apply for citizenship (there are exceptions for military veterans). Applicants must:

— be at least 18 years old

— be of good moral character

— be able to read, write and speak basic English

— demonstrate support for the U.S. Constitution

— have a basic understanding of U.S. history and government

— take an oath of allegiance to the United States

Apply for naturalization

Naturalization is the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to a foreign citizen or national. Once individuals have met the legal requirements for becoming citizens, they must submit an N-400 application form, with supporting documents and $725 in fees, to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The fees include the $640 cost of the application and $85 for biometric services. Beginning Oct. 2, the application fee will increase 81% to $1,160 for those filing online and 83% for paper filers. The biometric services fee will decrease 65% from $85 to $30.

Complete the biometrics screening

Applicants for citizenship will receive an appointment letter from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to be fingerprinted and photographed for the purpose of conducting multiple background checks and cross-checks by the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security. All applicants must be cleared before an in-person interview will be scheduled.

Complete the interview

Applicants are interviewed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers, who ask questions about their applications, backgrounds, character, understanding of the U.S. Constitution, and willingness to take an oath of allegiance.

Take the civics and English tests

During the interview, a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer will test an applicant’s ability to read, write and speak basic English as well as his or her knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government.

Typically, applicants must answer up to 10 questions from a list of 100 covering principles of American democracy, system of government, geography, rights and responsibilities, and history. Applicants must correctly answer six of the questions to pass the civics test.

The English test has three components: reading, writing, and speaking.

Take the oath

Successful applicants must take an oath of allegiance to the U.S. at a public ceremony before receiving their certificates of naturalization.

