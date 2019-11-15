Car repairs can be expensive. A new car costs an average of almost $1,200 per year to maintain and repair, but one in three U.S. drivers are not financially prepared to cover unexpected repair costs, according to the American Automobile Association.
Skipping regular maintenance or ignoring the symptoms of car trouble could not only lead to more extensive and expensive repairs, but it could also be putting your and your family’s well-being at risk.
Doing routine maintenance and service on your vehicle is crucial to keeping it functioning well. However, another AAA survey found that 35 percent of U.S. drivers skip or delay recommended services, which increases the likelihood of unexpected mechanical failures and leaves the vehicle more vulnerable to roadside breakdown.
Although an average repair bill can set you back hundreds of dollars, the cost could be much higher if your car has been poorly maintained.
Be proactive and don’t skip timely oil changes, replacing the brake pads, rotating the tires and marking your calendar to check fluid levels.
Oil change intervals vary greatly from one vehicle manufacturer to another, so it is best to familiarize yourself with your owner’s manual to learn about the recommended oil change intervals, but don’t forget to check oil level at least monthly.
Also, keep in mind that extremely cold temperatures can lead to certain car issues during winter months. Here are some common car problems you should watch out for this winter.
Dead battery. Battery power decreases as the temperature drops, meaning that it takes more power to start your car in the winter. Have your car battery checked for optimal winter performance.
Tire pressure. Most tires lose about 1 pound per square inch (psi) for every 10 degrees of temperature drop. This means you should check pressure more regularly during winter and refill your tires as needed. Appropriate pressure for your tires can be found on the tire placard in the driver’s side doorjamb or in your vehicle owner’s manual.
Fluids. Replace your windshield washer fluid often as it’s critical for removing road salt and sludge. Don’t forget to check your antifreeze, which keeps the engine from freezing up in the winter.
Fuel line. When outdoor temperatures dip below freezing levels and water vapor gets into your car’s fuel lines, your fuel lines can easily freeze. To prevent the fuel lines from freezing, add a fuel additive into the system. In addition, keep your fuel tank at its maximum capacity to decrease moisture in your system. The less moisture in the system, the less chance your fuel lines will freeze.
If a warning light comes on, have it checked by a competent professional. Don't ignore it because the damage could be progressive. Taking care of minor, low-cost repairs now can prevent having to spend thousands in future repairs.
Here’s what AAA recommends to keep your car in good shape:
- Set aside $50 a month for emergency auto repairs.
- Follow the automaker’s recommended maintenance schedule, which can be found in your owner’s manual or often online.
- Find a mechanic you trust before you find yourself in need of one.
- Get a written estimate for unanticipated repairs and confirm which repairs need to be done.
- Get a second opinion if you can.
- Take advantage of shop discounts or payment plans that help reduce out-of-pocket expenses, and see if there’s room to negotiate those costs.
If you are concerned about the cost and stress associated with an unexpected car repair bill, start an emergency repair fund. The earlier you start saving, the better prepared you will be. The money will add up over time, even if you only set aside a small amount every month, and will prevent you from having to borrow money or incur credit card debt.
Another option is having a vehicle service contract, which is a protection plan to cover the cost of repairs beyond the manufacturer’s warranty. When you search for a plan, make sure the contract, terms, and conditions meet your needs. Shop around to make sure you are working with a reputable company.