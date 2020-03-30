Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice, Gov. Tom. Wolf announced Monday.

The mandate, which also applies to non-life-sustaining businesses, comes as schools across the state have developed online learning plans as the possibility of prolonged school closures due to the novel coronavirus became increasingly likely.

"We're going to keep schools and businesses closed for as long as we need to keep them closed to keep Pennsylvania safe," Wolf said in a press conference Monday afternoon. "Right now it isn't safe."

Coronavirus cases statewide have surpassed 4,000 as of midnight Monday. In Lancaster County, there are 97 cases and two deaths.

Pennsylvania schools have been closed since mid-March. Initially, they were expected to reopen Monday, but Wolf last week extended the shutdown through April 6, with faculty and staff returning for two days prior to students arriving April 9.

Additional guidance and resources regarding schools' continuity of education plans will be released in the coming days by the state Department of Education, Wolf said.