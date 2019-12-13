Family road trips are very common during the holidays. These trips can be a great way to spend some quality time together and, with proper planning and care, you can take your elderly loved ones along for the journey.
Consult with the doctor regarding your senior’s ability to travel before taking any trips. Plan ahead and plan for the unexpected.
An adequate supply of all medications and a car first-aid kit are essential items for a road trip. Be sure to include adhesive bandages, antibiotic ointment, antibacterial wipes, aspirin, tissues, a cold compress, absorbent underwear and any other items you might need in the event of an emergency.
Here are some suggestions for taking a safe and comfortable car trip with an elderly passenger.
- Pack additional medicine and supplies. Prescriptions should be in their original containers and placed in an easy-to-carry bag. You should be able to access this bag as soon as needed, so don’t stow it in the trunk.
- Buy over-the-counter medication beforehand. Instead of buying non-prescription medicine at your destination when you need it, think ahead and have it ready to go in your bag. These can be helpful in combating any issues that may arise in your loved one’s traveling diet and schedule.
- Bring medical information. Identification and medical information can be key in emergencies. Have all documentation nearby to cut down on wasted time and confusion. Be sure to include contact information for their independent living, assisted living or memory care community and any physicians or nursing care contacts, any health conditions your loved one may have and insurance details.
- Rent equipment. Consider the amount of space you will need to store and conveniently access a wheelchair or walker. If room is tight, research your final destination and see if walkers, wheelchairs and other accessories can be rented there. If so, you may not have to pack all of your senior’s accessories.
Comfort. While your vehicle may have lots of personal space for passengers, it still could be difficult for your loved one to get in and out. You might want to consider handle assists and other car accessories designed to help seniors feel as independent as possible.
Anticipate frequent stops for using the rest room and for getting a bit of exercise and fresh air. As you plan your routes and stops, look for rest areas that offer easy access to public restrooms and outdoor picnic areas.
Be prepared for shifts in temperature both inside and outside the car, and keep in mind that many elderly people get chilly in air-conditioned environments. Have a lap blanket available for your loved one’s use as well as a light jacket or sweater.
Food and drink. Try to maintain your passenger’s regular mealtime schedule as much as possible. To make sure he or she keeps well hydrated, take along plenty of fresh water and also keep a supply of healthy and nutritious snacks on hand in the car.
While it may be easier to grab fast food at a drive-through restaurant, stopping to enjoy a meal can prevent unnecessary messes while also providing relief after sitting in the car all day. Opt for your senior’s favorite go-to restaurants. This will help make them feel more comfortable in unfamiliar destinations.