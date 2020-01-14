Alena L. Leeds, a scientist from the United States Geological Survey, operates earthquake monitoring and recording equipment amid aftershocks across the island's southern coast where recent quakes have toppled homes and schools in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The seismic activity that experts say is unusual but not unexpected has unleashed scientific debate about what’s causing it and drawn international attention to the area, where more than 4,000 people have sought shelter as they wonder when the ground will stop trembling. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)