The holiday season is here. It is also the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service, which expects to handle a record number of packages this holiday season.
During the peak period, from Dec. 16 through Dec. 21, USPS expects to deliver more than 28 million packages a day.
What does it mean for you?
Sending gifts around the holidays can quickly turn a little stressful when you realize you're running out of time.
If you want your packages to arrive on time for Christmas, you need to act now.
For deliveries to arrive before Christmas Day, Friday, December 14 is the last day to ship via USPS ground rates.
“Don’t forget that weather is a big factor,” says USPS spokesperson Karen Mazurkiewicz.
“We do have deadlines and rely on trucks and airplanes, but in the end it is Mother Nature who gets the last word,” Mazurkiewicz says. “Airport and road closings due to bad weather can create havoc and affect timely deliveries. So don’t wait, you need to get your packages in the mail earlier to be on the safe side.”
The post office’s busiest time of the season is two weeks before Christmas. To avoid long lines, says Mazurkiewicz, visit early in the morning when it’s less crowded.
For added customer convenience, Mazurkiewicz suggests using the USPS website at www.usps.com to send packages.
“Our Click–N-Ship option allows customers to print pre-paid shipping labels and mail a package from their home without stepping into the post office. Make sure to put in the correct zip code from and to, and it will give you a price and service commitment option,” Mazurkiewicz says.
The labels include delivery confirmation numbers to track date and time of delivery. After affixing the label, customers can ship a package by depositing it in a USPS collection box, bringing it to a post office, giving it to their regular mail carrier, or requesting a pickup.
“You can even leave instructions as to where they package will be, by the door or on the steps for example, and they will leave you a receipt indicating that the item was picked up,” Mazurkiewicz says.
There are restrictions on what can be shipped, both internationally and domestically. Find out more at usps.com/ship/shipping-restrictions.htm.
To meet the high demand for services during the holiday season, the USPS has hired hundreds of temporary workers.
“Because we have so many packages in all areas, there will be carriers going out very early in the morning before their normal route and then doing another round at the end of the day. Since it’s dark during those hours, we are asking customers to leave their porch lights on if they are expecting a package,” says Mazurkiewicz. “Keep your pets inside for everyone’s safety and make sure to keep a clear path to your mailbox, especially in bad weather.”
Here are some recommended send-by dates for expected delivery by Dec. 25:
U.S. Postal Service
- Dec. 14 USPS Retail Ground shipments
- Dec. 18 Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail
- Dec. 19 Hawaii to mainland First-Class Mail and Priority Mail, also Alaska Priority Mail
- Dec. 20 First-Class Mail Service
- Dec. 21 Priority Mail; Also deadline for Alaska and Hawaii to the mainland through Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 23 Priority Mail Express
Caribbean
- Dec. 7: Priority Mail, First Class International Service
- Dec. 14 Priority Mail Express International Service
- Dec. 19 Global Express Guaranteed Service
Central and South America
- Dec. 7 Priority Mail Express International Service
- Dec. 18 Global Express Guaranteed Service
International shipping and military mail deadlines are earlier. Learn more on shipping to the rest of the world, at www.usps.com/holiday.
Post Office locations will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day and there will not be any regular mail delivery on Wednesday, December 25 or on Wednesday, January 1, 2019
FedEx
- Dec. 9 SmartPost
- Dec. 16 Ground and home delivery
- Dec. 19 Express Saver
- Dec. 20 Several two-day options
- Dec. 23 Overnight options: Standard, Priority and First Class
- Dec. 25 FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Direct and City Priority
Learn more, including information about costs, at www.fedex.com.
United Parcel Service - UPS
- Dec. 13: Last day to ship UPS Ground packages for delivery Dec. 24
- Dec. 19: Last day to ship via UPS 3 Day Select. This is the last day to prearrange pickup service for Air and international Air packages if needed on Dec. 24.
- Dec. 20: Last day to ship via 2nd Day Air.
- Dec. 23: Next Day Air
Learn more at www.ups.com
Amazon
The last day for non- Prime customers to order from Amazon and receive their items in time for Christmas is Tuesday, Dec. 18.
For Prime members, the last day for one-day delivery is Monday, Dec. 23.