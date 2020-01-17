If you think earthquakes only happen in high-risk areas, such as California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the Mississippi Valley, think again.
Earthquakes can happen anywhere and without warning. They are not common in Pennsylvania. However, they do happen from time to time. In 2019, there were 16 earthquakes at or above 1.0 magnitude in Pennsylvania, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources supports a real-time network of 30 seismic stations to monitor these events in and outside the state lines.
Lancaster County is the most active seismic region in Pennsylvania, and experts call it the Lancaster Seismic Zone.
“It’s more than just Lancaster County. It includes York, southern Lebanon and western Berks counties,” says Charles Scharnberger, a professor emeritus of the Department of Earth Services at Millersville University.
Over the past 40 years, Scharnberger says, there have been about 100 earthquakes in that zone.
“Lancaster had a 4.1 in 1984 near Marticville, but the largest one on record was a magnitude 4.6 earthquake in Berks County in 1994,” he said.
Scharnberger says he recently did an analysis and found that the 2011 magnitude 5.8 quake in Louisa County, Virginiam was largest in the Atlantic region. The quake was felt across more than a dozen U.S. states and several Canadian provinces, and was felt by more people than any other quake in U.S. history.
By comparison, a magnitude 5.8 foreshock preceded the more powerful and deadly 6.4 earthquake that rocked Puerto Rico last week.
There are plenty of ancient fault lines lying deep below Lancaster County soil, Scharnberger says.
“But there’s a lot of speculation and nobody has the answer to why some areas are active and others have no activity whatsoever,” he says.
“There is, however, a 10 percent probability we could have a 5.6 earthquake somewhere in the Lancaster Seismic zone in the next 50 years,” Scharnberger says.
The largest quake ever recorded in Pennsylvania, a magnitude 5.2 tremblor, occurred in 1998 in the region of Pymatuning Lake, Crawford County. It caused minor structural damage, but it significantly affected the local groundwater system.
Can you recognize that an earthquake is happening?
The Earthquake Notification Service (ENS) is a free service that can send you automated notification emails when earthquakes happen in your area. ENS can even send text notifications to your cell phone. Visit earthquake.usgs.gov/ens to subscribe.
Scharnberger has a word of advice. “Be prepared, always.”
You may experience a shaking or a rolling motion in the walls, floor, or ground. This movement may grow and become extreme within seconds.
Here is how to protect yourself as soon as you feel the earth shake if you are indoors:
- Drop: Drop wherever you are on to your hands and knees. If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.
- Cover: Cover your head and neck with your arms. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows). Crawl only if you can reach better cover without going through an area with more debris. Stay on your knees or bent over to protect vital organs.
- Hold on: If you are under a table or desk, hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it if it moves. If you can’t find a table or desk, cover your head and neck with both arms and hands. If you are seated and unable to drop to the floor, bend forward; cover your head with your arms, and hold on to your neck with both hands.
If it happens while you are outside, move away from buildings, streetlights, and utility wires. Once in the open, follow the Drop, Cover, and Hold On technique. Stay there until the shaking stops. This might not be possible in a city, so you may need to duck inside a building to avoid falling debris.
It is difficult to control a vehicle during the shaking so stop as quickly and safely as possible, and stay in the vehicle. Avoid stopping near or under buildings, trees, overpasses, and utility wires. Proceed cautiously once the earthquake has stopped. Avoid roads, bridges, or ramps that the earthquake may have damaged.
AFTER the quake
When the shaking stops, before you move, look around for things that might fall or for dangerous debris on the ground.
• If you are in a damaged building and there is a safe way out through the debris, leave and go to an open space outside, away from damaged areas. Once outside, do not re-enter until the building is certified to be safe.
• If you are trapped, do not move about or kick up dust. Shout only as a last resort because it can cause you to inhale dangerous amounts of dust. Use your cell phone to call or text for help. Tap on a pipe or wall, or use a whistle, if available, so rescuers can locate you.
• Once safe, monitor local news reports for emergency information and instructions.
• If you are in an area that may experience tsunamis, go inland or to higher ground immediately after the shaking stops.
Expect aftershocks. These additional earthquakes are usually less violent than the main quake but can be strong enough to further damage weakened structures. They can occur in the first hours, days, weeks, or even months after the quake. Be ready to protect yourself.