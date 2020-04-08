Finding your life’s calling is not always clear-cut. Just ask Pastor Richard “Richie” Nazario.

Nazario, 41, grew up in the same house on Mallax Street in West Chester where he and his wife of 14 years, Lexa, are raising their three daughters.

From the time he was 15, there was not a doubt in Nazario’s mind that he was meant to teach the Bible.

“I knew I had a passion and calling for ministry when my sister, my friend and I grew from a group of three youth to 50,” recalled Nazario.

Attending St. Matthew Assembly of God Pentecostal church for the first half of his life was the foundation of his lifelong Christian ministry. He now preaches in Quarryville at La Cosecha, the Spanish ministry of Wesley Church.

Living in a household with a father who was a musician and a mother who taught Sunday school, Nazario was rooted in the church and that encouraged him to be engaged in the worship ministry.

Certain that his place in life was with the church, Nazario earned two degrees, one in business from the University of Valley Forge in 1999 and another in pastoral ministry from Lancaster Bible College in 2012. Before transferring to Valley Forge, Nazario attended West Chester University and “did the backslide kind of thing,” he admitted.

“I stopped going to church. I was going out partying and kind of did my own thing,” Nazario said hesitantly.

Lexa, who was his girlfriend at West Chester University, reintroduced him to his calling by encouraging him to attend Cristo Rey United Methodist Church.

The congregation quickly embraced Nazario and the pastor, Efrain Diaz, extended to him the opportunity to lead worship despite Nazario’s poor attendance. From there Nazario smoothly advanced to lay leader in 2003.

When Diaz felt it was time to retire, the district superintendent, who oversees pastoral appointments for this region in the United Methodist Church, asked Nazario to replace him as pastor.

“I was so passionate about the church that the Superintendent said, ‘You know, I can’t think of anyone else but you to continue pastoring this church,’” Nazario said.

Nazario followed what he believed to be God’s plan for him and left a manager position in human resources at Kaolin Mushroom Farms in 2006 to nurse what he described as a dying church.

Initially, he faced many obstacles, such as maintaining financial resources, learning how to preach and starting a family, but Nazario trusted that there was a plan in store for his life.

“I knew that there would be nights when I would have to go to bed hungry, but by 2014 (Cristo Rey UMC) was strong and things were happening,” Nazario said.

Nazario was finally fulfilling his call to teach the Bible, but the circumstances under which he taught made him question his placement.

Even though the church family showed some stability, the Nazario family struggled to find its own footing. For the Latino congregants of Cristo Rey UMC, Nazario was occasionally their translator, resource for immigration and more. With two children and a third on the way, Nazario’s concern for his own family, in addition to his church-related responsibilities, became too much to bear.

In summer 2014, Nazario was offered a position as the Bible schoolteacher at Wilmington Christian School in Delaware. After some prayer and discussion with his wife, he decided to move his ministry to education.

“It was great, but there were not lives being changed, broken marriages being restored nor children in addiction to help,” he said.

Nazario said he loved being a teacher. But even though the students, parents and his coworkers took a liking to him, Nazario missed his pastoral ministry and resigned from his teaching job after one year.

Unable to return to Cristo Rey as a minister because the position had been filled, Nazario went without work for a year. He remained at home to raise his daughters, and the family got by on the income from a few properties he invested in years before.

Then, in November 2015, he attended the funeral of a friend from Quarryville at Wesley Church.

The demographic of Latinos at the funeral was substantial because of the farm work available to immigrant workers. Lead Pastor Blake Deibler, who officiated the funeral service, asked Nazario to interpret the message for those in the audience who did not understand English.

Deibler recognized that there was not a ministry designed specifically for the 8 percent of the population in the southern end of the county that was Latino.

That experience at the funeral sparked a connection between the two men that motivated them to begin the Spanish ministry at Wesley Church.

Nazario recalled the moment that Blake approached him. “He had the burden to find a way to outreach in his heart for six years and told me, ‘I’ve been praying for someone like you,’” he said.

By September 2016, La Cosecha was born. La Cosecha translates to “the harvest,” a name chosen because of the connection between the immigrant community and farming in Quarryville.

Nazario has made a home for himself and his family at Wesley Church ever since. They have a team of pastors who share the burdens that once fell on the shoulders of one man raising a young family.

The cooperation of the pastors has enabled Nazario to participate in various ministries that support family relations and adoption services, English as a Second Language programs and food handouts to the homeless without putting too much stress on him.

“The team of seven pastors make the work possible. We are a family, we help one another,” Nazario said.

Each step of his journey has provided lessons for Nazario to use in his ministry. He remains tied to his calling to teach the Bible and understands his previous experiences as steps toward the next season of his life at Wesley Church.

“I thought I was (at Cristo Rey) to grow a small church, but all along I was there to grow myself,” Nazario said.