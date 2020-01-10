The Census Bureau is in need of thousands of workers to carry out what is often described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization.
The census counts every resident in the United States once every ten years, as mandated by the Constitution. The information obtained will be used as the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds for programs related to housing, education, transportation, employment, health care, and public policy.
The bureau is currently recruiting for a variety of temporary positions, including recruiting assistants, operations supervisors, census field supervisors, enumerators and clerks.
“We have an incredible amount of work to do and there are so many jobs available,” Juan Valencia, partnership specialist for the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, says. “This is temporary work but every position is important.”
The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours and paid training.
To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and an email address. They must be able to speak, read, and write in English. All applicants will undergo fingerprinting and must pass a criminal background check. The deadline to apply is March 2.
To apply or for more information, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.