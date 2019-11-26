Becoming a U.S. citizen was a very important decision for Elaine Dvorak.
“I’m British. My entire family is British and they still reside there,” Dvorak says. “But I’ve been a permanent resident of this country for 29 years.”
Dvorak was one of 15 citizenship candidates, originating from 12 countries, who took the oath of allegiance Wednesday at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in the Gettysburg National Military Park to become U.S. citizens.
Looking back at those 29 years, Dvorak says the wait was never about not wanting to give up her British citizenship.
“It was just easier to renew my U.S. residency card. And I’m not choosing to have dual citizenship either. I only go to the UK to visit family and I know I’m never going to go back there to live,” Dvorak says.
Dvorak and her husband, a U.S. Air Force airman she met while he was stationed in the UK, moved to New Mexico in 1989 after he received his relocation orders.
“We lived in a very warm and embracing Hispanic neighborhood. It was the perfect place for me to get used to life in the states,” Dvorak says.
Their marriage ended five years ago but Dvorak decided to stay in the U.S.
“I have two adult children who were born here. With the subject of changes in the immigration policies being in the spotlight, I was no longer feeling secure and neither was my daughter so I figured it was time to do it,” Dvorak says.
Green card holders, like Dvorak, are granted authorization to live and work in the U.S. on a permanent basis.
In general, once a person becomes a lawful permanent resident, they maintain that status until they apply for and complete the naturalization process to become citizens; or lose or abandon their status.
Dvorak began the naturalization process in March, learning more about the history of the U.S. and its government, the rights and responsibilities citizens have, filing an application, taking the civics test and finally an oath of allegiance.
“It was a pretty straight forward process and there are lots of tools online to help you study and prepare for it,” Dvorak says.
In recent years, however, the naturalization process has gotten more expensive so even immigrants who have secure U.S. permanent residence often stop short of becoming citizens.
In fact, a third of citizenship-eligible green card holders, or around 9.3 million people, have yet to apply, according to the Pew Research Center.
The National Partnership for New Americans is encouraging those 9 million eligible immigrants to naturalize following an official proposal earlier this month by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to increase the fees for people applying for citizenship.
Some of the price increases and elements of this rule, which is not effective yet, include:
• Raising the citizenship application fee from $640 to $1,170;
• Raising fees associated with lawful permanent residency by 79 percent, from $1,220 to $2,195;
• Raising the fees for DACA renewals from $495 to $765, giving the administration a potential tool to limit the program should the Supreme Court declare that the administration’s efforts to end DACA are unlawful;
• Creating a $50 fee for affirmative asylum applications and requiring that asylum seekers pay for employment authorization, which has been raised to $490 for all seeking a work permit, while their asylum case is pending;
• Eliminating fee waivers for citizenship, permanent residency, employment authorization for many applicants, and other applications; and
• Transferring $207.6 million from USCIS to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for enforcement purposes, including denaturalization.
Wednesday was a very exciting day for Dvorak. She pledged allegiance to this country and became a citizen of the United States.
“It means I can vote during elections so I’m going to pay more attention to the political world. I’m going to look at politicians who want to make sure everybody has access to a better quality of life,” Dvorak says.