It sounds inconceivable, but a heart attack can happen without you noticing what is happening. In fact, some people have mistaken it for indigestion, nausea, muscle pain and, in some instances, a bad case of the flu.
A silent heart attack happens when the flow of blood is blocked in the coronary arteries by a buildup of plaque. The longer your heart doesn’t have blood flow, the more damage that occurs. Some studies suggest that silent heart attacks are more common in women than in men.
Sometimes people may feel a discomfort in the back, arms, jaw or chest. Perhaps a little more tired than usual, or experience palpitations or excessive sweating. However, these can also be symptoms of something different. For example, these are also very common symptoms of menopause so many women won’t immediately think of it as heart attack.
Some people may only experience what they believe is heartburn and simply take antacid medication to relieve it — instead of recognizing that the pain could be heart-related.
How do you know if you’ve had a silent heart attack?
The only way to tell if you've had a silent heart attack is to have imaging tests, such as an electrocardiogram or echocardiogram.
The most common symptom of a heart attack is a sensation of pressure or tightness in the chest, which can travel to your upper arms, neck, back, jaw and stomach, it lasts longer than five minutes, and can come hand in hand with sweating, vomiting or nausea.
Other symptoms include:
- Pain in the (upper) belly, jaw, back or neck
- Pain between the shoulder blades
- Shortness of breath
- Extreme fatigue
- Dizziness or vertigo
- Restless feeling, anxiety, rapid breathing
- Nausea or vomiting
What you should do if you suspect you’re having a heart attack
Don't hesitate. Immediately call 911 or your local emergency number. If you don't have access to emergency medical services, have someone drive you to the nearest hospital. Your condition could worsen so driving yourself puts you and others at risk. Drive yourself only if there are no other options.
Take nitroglycerin, if prescribed to you by a doctor. Nitroglycerin helps widen the blood vessels so more blood gets to your heart muscle. Take it as instructed while awaiting emergency help.
Take aspirin, if recommended. Taking aspirin during a heart attack could reduce heart damage by helping to keep your blood from clotting. Aspirin can interact with other medications, however, so don't take an aspirin unless your doctor or emergency medical personnel recommend it. Don't delay calling 911 to take an aspirin. Call for emergency help first.
There are some risk factors associated with a silent heart attack and they are the same as those for a heart attack. The risk factors include:
- Smoking or chewing tobacco
- Family history of heart disease
- Age
- High cholesterol
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- Lack of exercise
- Being overweight
If you have any of the risk factors, you should talk to your doctor about treatment and what heart-healthy lifestyle changes you can adopt before you suffer further damage to your heart.