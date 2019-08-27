One of summer's greatest and most recent joys has been the booming popularity of food trucks.

Once relegated to one or two ice cream trucks making the rounds of Lancaster County neighborhoods, there are now two dozen trucks that can be found at concerts, festivals and the occasional city block. Everything from smoked BBQ to waffles is out there waiting to be eaten. Check out this list of area food trucks below and let us know if we missed any.

Lancaster food trucks

-Baron Von Schwein (Lancaster)

Specialties: Comfort food including smoked meats and mac and cheese

-Brickers Famous French Fries (York)

Specialties: You guessed it - french fries!

-BUZZ (Lancaster)

Specialties: Breakfast sandwiches and "pay it forward" charity options

-Dough Heads Waffles (Lancaster)

Specialties: A variety of stuffed waffles

-El Rey Del Sandwich (Lancaster)

Specialties: Spanish-inspired cold cut and hot sandwiches

-Good Guys Chicken and Fries (Lancaster)

Specialties: The "Clucker Sandwich"

-It’s All Greek to You (Mechanicsburg)

Specialties: Greek nachos, spanakopita and moussaka

-Lancaster Burger Company (Lancaster)

Specialties: All manner of burgers, from mushroom swiss to jalepeno

-Lancaster Cupcake (Lancaster)

Specialties: A constantly revolving menu consisting of all manner of cupcakes

-Long’s Kitchen (Lancaster)

Specialties: A smattering Vietnamese food, including spring and egg rolls

-Mara Leo’s Italian Food Truck (Lancaster)

Specialties: Madi's Pepperoni Meatballs

-Naters Taters (Lancaster)

Specialties: Fresh cut french fries

-Penny’s Ice Cream (Lancaster)

Specialties: A variety of unique cones, from Kit Kat to cinnamon oatmeal

-Reunion Soul Food (Lancaster)

Specialties: Pork belly tacos and fried fish

-Souvlaki Boys (Lancaster)

Specialties: Pitas, skewers and other Greek fare

-Sproutstream by Sven’s Café (Marietta)

Specialties: Jerk shrimp tacos and farm fresh breakfast burritos

-Sugar Whipped (Lititz)

Specialties: Vegan desserts, including maple bacon stout cupcakes and raspberry tandy cake

-Tacos Lancaster (Lancaster)

Specialties: A revolving menu of tacos at Prince Street Park during the summer

-ThozeGuyz (Lancaster)

Specialties: The only Philly cheesesteak on wheels outside of Philly

-Upohar Ethnic Cuisines (Lancaster)

Specialties: Dinners from Nepal, Africa and other diverse locales around the world

-Urban Olive (Lancaster)

Specialties: Falafel pitas and salads

