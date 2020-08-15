In 1945, during the climactic months of World War II, news of the war effort dominated the local papers every day.

There was a growing feeling that the grind of the war - the relentless loss of lives overseas; the intense rationing of food, gasoline and other supplies at home - would soon be coming to an end.

As the war in Europe ended in late April with the fall of the Reichstag and Adolf Hitler's suicide, the focus of the daily reports turned to the Pacific theater.

After Allied forces dropped atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, the end of the war was thought to be close at hand.

And indeed, on Aug. 15, Emperor Hirohito announced the surrender of imperial Japan to Allied forces. The surrender became formal on Sept. 2, when Hirohito signed official documents ending the war.

Lancaster County, like the rest of the nation, erupted in celebration upon hearing the news from Japan on Aug. 15.

The massive headline "Japan surrenders" topped the front page of the Intelligencer Journal that morning, with the first paragraphs of the localized story setting the scene:

"A surging mass of shouting, laughing, noise-making humanity marked the surrender of Japan with a celebration that shook Lancaster County from stem to stern.

"Deliriously happy throngs and long lines of horn-tooting automobiles kept circling downtown streets until early Wednesday morning, oblivious to the passing of time, as they gave vent to emotions dammed up by nearly four years of war."

At the celebration's peak, police estimated 30,000 people were packed into a one-block radius around Penn Square. Several busloads of sailors from the Bainbridge Naval Training Station arrived in Lancaster just in time for the celebration, their white dress uniforms standing out brightly in the crowds.

Though the downtown revelry was the focus of the news coverage, similar but smaller celebrations took place in all corners of Lancaster County - Lititz, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Manheim, New Holland, Quarryville, Christiana, Denver, East Petersburg, Gap, Landisville, Intercourse, Paradise and Strasburg all were listed as having celebrations of their own that day.

Throughout the county and across Pennsylvania shops, bars and restaurants, offices, factories and many other businesses were closed for two days of state-sanctioned celebration. Across the nation, federal offices were closed Aug. 15 and 16 as well.

Churches were open, however, and many had mid-week services of thanksgiving to celebrate the end of the war.

Memorable scenes took place in fleeting moments across the county, largely unplanned and quickly past. Many were documented in the next day's newspapers, but surely many others went unreported.

An impromptu 100-piece band led a parade in Lititz, while a drum and bugle corps took to the streets in Elizabethtown.

Several hundred people gathered outside the Lancaster Newspapers offices at 8 W. King St. to listen to a loudspeaker broadcasting President Truman's speech announcing the end of the war.

Fireworks, set off not in organized displays but by celebrating citizens, lit the night sky over the city despite a government ban.

City residents quickly decorated their cars and took to the streets to drive and drive, as long as they could, celebrating not only the end of the war, but also the end of wartime gas rationing.

Waitresses working in diners and clerks behind store counters abandoned their posts, rushing into the streets to join makeshift parades.

Children banged pots and pans and blew whistles.

Neighbors hung giant American flags over the streets and sidewalks.

And on and on.

The celebration swept up anyone who wanted to participate - and even a few who didn't, such as an unfortunate fellow who was desperately trying to change a flat tire in the middle of Penn Square just as the festivities began.

As the night wore on, many people in outlying parts of the county, after wrapping up their local celebrations, packed into cars and trucks to travel to downtown Lancaster, to begin the revelry all over again.

By the next day, though businesses were still closed in celebration, the joyous madness had died down, and serious planning was under way for official parades, tentatively scheduled for Armistice Day.

In some ways, life returned to normalcy with alarming speed: The New Era of Aug. 17, 1945, featured a front-page photo of the downtown Lancaster parking nightmares that ensued thanks to the end of gas rationing.