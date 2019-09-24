Editor's note: Ask An Editor is an occasional column celebrating LNP’s 225th anniversary. Send Ask An Editor questions to Lori Goodlin, content and production editor, at lgoodlin@lnpnews.com.
About TV Weekly and EL pages
Q: I would like to know why the TV Weekly and Entertainment Lancaster always has the fold off center about one-half inch?
We asked Elizabeth Patton, copy editor and Entertainment Lancaster page designer, to answer.
A: Patton consulted with production manager Connie Solon, who explained the fold produces an extra inch of paper on the left side of Entertainment Lancaster and TV Weekly called the lap. In a broadsheet (the size of the daily and Sunday LNP), the lap is on the top of the paper.
The lap allows packaging equipment to put inserts, such as sale sheets and coupons, into the newspaper, by giving the equipment something to grab to mechanically open up the paper. This, in turn, speeds the process of inserting and, ultimately, getting the print edition of LNP onto doorsteps each morning.
For previous installments of Ask an Editor: