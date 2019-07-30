Editor's note: Ask An Editor is an occasional column celebrating LNP’s 225th anniversary. Send Ask An Editor questions to Lori Goodlin, content and production editor, at lgoodlin@lnpnews.com.

About online obituaries

Q: I’m curious why some days the obituaries are online at 3 a.m., then the next day it may not be until 9 a.m., then the next day 3 a.m., the next day 11:30 a.m.

I usually get my news fix at 3:15 a.m. and sometimes they are updated, sometimes they aren’t. Just curious why the difference?

We asked Jim Loose, an editor on the copy desk, to answer:

A: Our goal is to have the obituaries available on LancasterOnline by 5 a.m. Getting them there is a multistep process, however, so sometimes when there is a breakdown in the process, they are delayed.

LNP uses a technology partner to allow funeral homes to digitally send obits to us. With this system, funeral directors can show a family what the obit will look like both in print and online. Funeral directors who choose not to do it themselves can email the obituary to a customer service representative, who will create the obituary in the partner’s system.

Shortly after midnight, LNP contacts the partner to see if there are any obits to display. If there are, we import them into our database. Within about 15 minutes, we get the information ready for shipping to the website. Within about another 15 minutes, obituaries are sent to a digital media company that serves our website, where it takes that company about 30 minutes to process and get the files ready for display online. And it takes 30 minutes whether there are two obits or 20.

If all goes well, you should see them on LancasterOnline by 5 a.m. At times, one or more of the components in the system break down.

Sometimes, the systems are able to correct themselves automatically. Other times, it takes an LNP tech staff member to fix the problem, which doesn’t happen until the website is checked in the morning or we are alerted.

LNP is working on making the process run more smoothly. In early July, the staff rewrote several of the steps in the process, providing for more double-checking, which hopefully will eliminate issues.

