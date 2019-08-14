Day in the Life 2019
Assistant content editor Christopher Otto, left, and editorial page Editor Suzanne Cassidy work in editorial Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Ask An Editor is an occasional column celebrating LNP’s 225th anniversary. Send Ask An Editor questions to Lori Goodlin, content and production editor, at lgoodlin@lnpnews.com.

Q: Is it one person or a committee that chooses which letters to the editor appear?

I can’t stand reading them anymore. The percentage of over-the-top religious fanatics of politics and social issues is offensive, and I can’t believe they represent the majority.

Have a question about the news? Ask an editor as we mark 225 years of Lancaster newspapers

We asked Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy to answer:

A: As I wrote in a 2017 column, faith is “part of the fabric of life in Lancaster County, and that’s undeniable, whether we attend a church, temple, meeting house, synagogue or mosque, or simply drive by any of those buildings even once in a while.”

We welcome letters from people of all political views, of all backgrounds, of all faiths — and of none. Anyone can write a letter. As long as it’s 250 words or less, addresses a topic that affects the public and adheres to basic standards of civility and decency, we run it (letter writers are limited to one published letter every 30 days).

Letters are edited for grammar, clarity and length, and are vetted for accuracy, but not for ideology.

As I wrote in 2017, in “a world in which people increasingly are huddling in ideological enclaves, this newspaper’s Op-Ed page seeks to be a place where we can come together and hash things out.” We do not stifle differing viewpoints, religious or otherwise.

