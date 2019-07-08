On June 18, 2019, LNP celebrated its 225th anniversary. The earliest newspaper to which today’s LNP traces its roots was the Lancaster Journal, first published on June 18, 1794, by William Hamilton and Henry Willcocks from a news office located in a tavern building at the King Street site of the current LNP building.

To celebrate 225 years of Lancaster newspapers, we present this series of 52 front pages from the history of the newspapers which would eventually become LNP.

Using white space

Visually speaking, newspaper publishing in 1870 was a gray affair. The concept of “newspaper design” was decades away, and identical columns of tightly packed type filled the pages. Small woodcuts appeared in newspapers as early as the 1700s, but proper illustrations related to the news of the day didn’t appear until the 1850s – and that was largely in publications specifically devoted to illustrating the news visually.

(Photography, by the way, came even later. The first photo to appear in an American newspaper was in 1880, in a New York publication called the Daily Graphic.)

So how, in this landscape, would one go about calling attention to an advertisement?

Over the years, advertisers have wanted to make their space in the newspaper stand out as much as possible. Bright colors, striking imagery, catchy slogans. In 1870, that desire was no different. And even without a portfolio of design tricks up their sleeves, a solution was found that was elegant in its simplicity: White space, and plenty of it.

Here, on the left side of this page from the Lancaster intelligencer, we see numerous ads, both for services offered by the Intelligencer itself and for advertising clients. Each of them makes use of blank lines and spaces to draw the eye to the sparse type in those columns. The effect is even more pronounced because the right side of the page is so densely packed with the text of a work of (presumably) fiction.

Think about when you began looking at this page. Where did your eye go first?

Life in 1870

What news stories might residents of 1870 have been following? Here are just a few:

• In New York, construction began on the Brooklyn Bridge, and the first prototype subway system opened.

• The 15th Amendment the the U.S. Constitution guaranteed African-American men the right to vote.

• Through the time of Reconstruction, former Confederate states are readmitted to the Union.

Sources: LOC.gov; americanantiquarian.org