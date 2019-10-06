Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 Years Ago: Fall had a show to put on in Lancaster County. There was a chill in the air, and trees were beginning to dazzle with their colors. Four-year-old Chelsea Thomas climbed one of the blazing maple trees near Willow Street to get an up-close look at the autumnal finery. The Oct. 6, 1994, New Era featured her photo.

In the same edition, it was reported that Gov. Bob Casey visited Lancaster to sign his new domestic violence bill. The legislation took a particularly tough stance. The bill criminalized both stalking and threatening a victim. It also allowed the courts to stop people who had protection from abuse orders against them from acquiring weapons. The bill was co-sponsored locally by Rep. Katie True.

National Headline: Mandela asks U.S. to push world peace

Check out the New Era front page from Oct. 6, 1994.

50 Years Ago: The Oct. 6, 1969, Intelligencer Journal reported on the plight of Rebel, a 70-pound German Shepherd. Patrick Parks owned Rebel for about 18 months before realizing that the dog was too aggressive for family life. Parks enlisted Rebel in the service – specifically, the Air Force. Rebel would fly to Lackland Air Force Base for indoctrination. If he was deemed a good candidate, Basic Training was his next step.

Also in that edition: Piano soloist Kyung Sook Lee impressed the audience at the launch of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra’s 23rd season. The young woman from Seoul, South Korea, played “brilliantly,” including the challenging Chopin’s “Concert for Piano and Orchestra in E Minor No. 1.” Miss Lee was called back on stage at least four times by a 900-strong and very appreciative audience.

National Headline: Cuban defects to U.S. by flying MiG to Fla.

Check out the Intelligencer Journal front page from Oct. 6, 1969.

75 Years Ago: The Oct. 6, 1944, Intelligencer Journal reported on work to situate a television relay station near Lancaster. The Philco Corporation was experimenting with relays between Philadelphia and Washington D.C. A 100-foot tower was placed atop the Welsh Mountains near Honey Brook. That relay was well placed to pick up any signals from Philadelphia. Field testing was expected to help Philco fine-tune that and other relays.

In the same edition, workshops for county teachers were announced for the 1944-1945 school year. Consultants from the State Department of Public Instruction were slated to lead workshops on curriculum, health, rural education, speech and reading over the course of the year.

National Headline: Strike threatens movie industry

Check out the Intelligencer Journal front page from Oct. 6, 1944.

100 Years Ago: Lancaster was focused on welcoming its soldiers home and honoring them for their bravery in service. During a rainy parade, returning soldiers, sailors and Marines marched through the city. The young men were feted, applauded and fed at feasts in both city Market Houses. Thirty-nine solders were cited and decorated for their deeds. The Oct. 6, 1919, New Era had the story.

Also in that edition: a unique chapel was dedicated at the Billmeyer plant of J.E. Baker Co. The chapel would be used by multiple denominations. Even the dedication ceremony was multi-denominational. Rev. I.P. Zimmerman of St. Luke’s Lutheran, Rev. Albert Martin of Zion’s Children, Rev. I.P. Green of Second Baptist Church and Rev. Spraggans of Lancaster presided and shared a chicken and waffle dinner. John E. Baker presented the chapel.

National Headline: President Wilson keeps improving

Check out the New Era front page from Oct. 6, 1919.