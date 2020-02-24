Welcome to Series 3 of "What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori," sponsored by LutherCare.

In this show, Ph.D. antiques appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame meets with LNP | LancasterOnline readers to appraise antique items.

From jewelry to furniture, dolls to collectibles, Dr. Lori appraises it all.

What's on her table this week? A stone teapot whose origins were unknown to its owner. Check out the video to learn the story behind this piece, as well as - of course - what it's worth.

Dr. Lori is an award-winning television personality and host. You may know Dr. Lori from the History channel's "The Curse of Oak Island," Discovery channel's "Auction Kings" and FOX Business Network's "Strange Inheritance." She has also appeared on "Today," "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "The Tonight Show" and many more.

Dr. Lori's antiques column appears monthly in LNP, and can be found online here.

