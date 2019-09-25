Visitors -- from hardcore train enthusiasts to the mere railway-curious -- are expected to converge on Strasburg Rail Road in force this fall, when, after it receives its yearly inspection and maintenance, the N&W 611 will be the focus of five weekends of special events from Sept. 27 through Oct. 27.

The 611 is the last surviving example of Norfolk & Western's Class J, a steam passenger locomotive built from 1941 until 1950.

The 611 is also a mechanical marvel - underneath its modernist streamlined exterior lies a machine revered as a Historic Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The YouTube account Virtual Railfan live-streams two Strasburg videos. You can watch them here ahead of 611's ticketed public debut this weekend:

Here's the view at the station:

And here is the view from Leaman Place in Paradise:

Rail fans will be able to experience a wide range of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities with the 611, all the way up to actually operating and firing the massive engine.

For more information about the experiences available, or to buy tickets, visit StrasburgRailRoad.com.

For past coverage: