Visitors -- from hardcore train enthusiasts to the mere railway-curious -- are expected to converge on Strasburg Rail Road in force this fall, when, after it receives its yearly inspection and maintenance, the N&W 611 will be the focus of five weekends of special events from Sept. 27 through Oct. 27.
The 611 is the last surviving example of Norfolk & Western's Class J, a steam passenger locomotive built from 1941 until 1950.
The 611 is also a mechanical marvel - underneath its modernist streamlined exterior lies a machine revered as a Historic Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.
The YouTube account Virtual Railfan live-streams two Strasburg videos. You can watch them here ahead of 611's ticketed public debut this weekend:
Here's the view at the station:
And here is the view from Leaman Place in Paradise:
Rail fans will be able to experience a wide range of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities with the 611, all the way up to actually operating and firing the massive engine.
For more information about the experiences available, or to buy tickets, visit StrasburgRailRoad.com.