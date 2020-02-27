Even if you're not a longtime Lancaster County resident, you likely know Wilbur chocolates - especially the iconic Wilbur Buds.

And you may well know that the former Wilbur chocolate factory - long an iconic piece of the Lititz landscape - has recently been rebuilt into a mixed-use complex featuring a hotel, condominiums, shops and a restaurant.

We took a look through the LNP| LancasterOnline digital archives to see if we could find some things you might not know about the early history of this local institution. Here's what we found:

1. Wilbur started in Philadelphia

The chocolate and cocoa company that would eventually be a Lititz icon started out in Philadelphia in 1884. The company of Henry Oscar Wilbur opened operations in Lititz in 1902 as part of a merger with the existing Kendig Chocolate. Operations in Philadelphia continued after the merger. By 1906, ads like this one were appearing in local newspapers regularly, as the newly-local company worked to build a devoted following of Lancaster County consumers.

2. The Wilbur Bud predated the Hershey Kiss by 13 years

Back in 1894, nearly a decade before Wilbur moved to Lititz, the humble Wilbur Bud hit the shelves. This sweet treat had a shape that hasn't changed - a conical drop of chocolate, molded to look like a flower bud, and bearing the letters W-I-L-B-U-R around the base. In their early days, Wilbur Buds even came wrapped in foil, like their later copycat cousins from Hershey. As this newspaper ad from 1908 indicates, demand remained strong for the Buds, even after the Kiss was introduced in 1907.

3. The iconic Wilbur factory in Lititz was built in 1913

When Wilbur came to Lititz by merging with Kendig Chocolate in 1903, Kendig already had two buildings in the first block of North Broad Street. The merged company decided to expand by constructing a new building between the two Kendig structures. In 1913, the Muth coal and lumber yard on the site was torn down to make way for the expansion - and the construction of the four-story brick building that stood for years as a Lititz landmark.

4. Wilbur once had three factories operating simultaneously

Thanks to a complicated set of mergers and acquisitions in the late 1920s, Wilbur took over the former Brewster-Ideal chocolate factory in Newark, New Jersey. This meant that Wilbur - or Wilbur-Suchard, as it was known at the time thanks to another merger - was operating factories in Lititz, Philadelphia and Newark at the same time.

5. By 1958, all Wilbur operations had consolidated back to Lititz

Throughout the early 1930s, the Wilbur-Suchard company undertook the process of shutting down the Philadelphia and Newark factories, bringing all production to the Lititz factory. And in 1958, the company separated from the Suchard operation, becoming once again Wilbur Chocolate Co - a name that was retained for the chocolate brand even after the company was bought by the Minnesota-based global Cargill corporation in 1992. (Eventually, Cargill shut down the Lititz factory in 2016.)