These pre-1930s aerial photos of Lancaster County are from LNP's forgotten vault

Lancaster Cemetery and St. Mary's Cemetery can be seen in this circa-1930s photo of Lancaster city. Lancaster Cemetery is to the left of the image, where the arched entry gateway can be seen, much as it looks today. St. Mary's Cemetery is to the left. In the foreground, the intersection of New Holland Avenue and Plum Street can be seen.
This circa-1930s aerial photo shows downtown Lancaster - but the large building in the center isn't the Griest Building, as one might expect. Rather, it's the old Hotel Brunswick, at the corner of Queen and Chestnut streets. Also visible in this image are City Hall, the County Courthouse and the old Woolworth's building.
This circa-1930s aerial photo shows the beginnings of what is now a neighborhood encompassing many more streets and houses. at the foreground left, the intersection of Linden and Sycamore avenues with New Holland Pike is shown, with Eden Road running across the bottom of the image. In the upper left of the photo, a portion of Lancaster Country Club can be seen.
Franklin & Marshall College is featured in this circa-1930s aerial photo. Old Main can be seen, partially obscured by trees, in the middle left of the image, with the former Stahr Hall in the center. Across College Avenue from Stahr Hall are the buildings of Lancaster Theological Seminary. Just below the center of the photo, note the small dome of the Daniel School Observatory, the predecessor of Grundy Observatory on Baker Campus.
The pond at Long's Park is seen in this circa-1930s aerial photo. The main entrance to the park is at the top left of the image, with Harrisburg Pike running horizontally across the top of the photo. The empty land at the very top of the image is the present-day location of Wegman's and The Crossings at Conestoga Creek.
Maple Grove Park is seen in the foreground of this circa-1930s aerial photo. The park sits at the intersection of Stone Mill Road (at the bottom of the photo) and Columbia Avenue. The large open space to the upper right of the image is the present-day site of Stone Mill Plaza.
This circa-1930s aerial photo shows the eastern side of Lancaster city. Visible landmarks include Reservoir Park at the center of the frame, with the walls of Lancaster County Prison clearly visible immediately to the right of the park. toward the top of the frame, the buildings of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology can be seen.
This circa-1930s aerial photo shows Rosey's Graveyard, a massive automobile junkyard along Lincoln Highway East near the intersection of Vintage Road. Owned by Morris "Rosey" Roseman, the junkyard served as a resource for locals seeking car parts throughout the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.
This circa-1930s aerial photo shows Stehli Silk Mill in Lancaster city. The massive property still sits along Martha Ave., and is slated for redevelopment into apartments and retail space, after sitting vacant for decades.
Toward the end of last year, a long-forgotten vault was rediscovered in the basement of the LNP building at 8 W. King St. as LNP employees were working to clear out the basement in preparation for the upcoming move to 101 N. Queen St.
The vault contained an array of newspaper-related items: Trays of movable type; relief street maps of European cities; glass slides of fashionably dressed businessmen; property maps of Lancaster city – even a document bearing the signature of President James Buchanan.
One thing we found was a large box of old aerial photos, tightly rolled up and heavily damaged. After some significant effort from LNP photographer Vinny Tennis, the photos were unrolled, flattened and photographed for publication. They revealed images of downtown Lancaster and the surrounding county featuring numerous local landmarks – and empty spaces where newer landmarks have been built. Shot by the aerial photography company Underwood & Underwood, the photos are estimated to date from the 1920s and 1930s.
