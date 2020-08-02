Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Lancaster County's trash-to-steam incinerator was the site of a lightning-related explosion that killed two workers in the summer of 1995.

But in the wake of the incident, several former workers spoke out, saying the Conoy Township plant had suffered from poor maintenance, malfunctioning equipment and a lack of training for personnel. They alleged that those factors contributed to the accident, in which a gas explosion ruptured a boiler.

At least six entities - including federal and state boards as well as insurance companies - were investigating the explosion, which occurred after the plant had been struck by lighting twice in about 15 minutes.

In the headlines:

IRS gets tougher, will audit more

What will price tag be for fat-fighting drug? 'Astronomical'

FBI contacts professors who may have known Unabomber

Check out the Aug. 2, 1995, New Era here.

The tail end of July is usually the hottest time of the year in Lancaster, and in 1970, that tradition held true.

The Aug. 2 Sunday News looked back at the month, noting that the previous week's 6-day stretch of 90-plus temperatures was thankfully at an end as a result of a cold front and accompanying rainstorms.

The article also made sure to remind readers that it could've been worse - the summers of 1930 and 1936, for example, had stretches of several days above 100 degrees during July.

In the headlines:

Rock festival buffs sickened by drugs

Bridge on the River Kwai now a tourist attraction

Manson Family remnants still on ranch

Check out the Aug. 2, 1970, Sunday News here.

Five fire calls in a single day made for front-page news on Aug. 2, 1945 - especially because two of the fires were at the same address.

The Paul Romanoff Bakery at 402 S. Duke St. caught fire around midday, with neighborhood children notifying employees that smoke was pouring from the second floor of the building. An upstairs storeroom had caught fire, as a result of a faulty chimney flue, and the fire had spread to the roof.

About eight hours later, a second fire broke out at the bakery, likely from a "hot spot" that hadn't been fully extinguished the first time.

The other three fire calls that day were:

A "hot hay" incident near intercourse, which was dealt with before the smoldering hay could set fire to the barn;

An electrical fire in the third floor of a home in Columbia;

And a lawnmower engine fire in Elizabethtown, which resulted in minor injuries to the mower's owner.

In the headlines:

Tremendous B-29 raid hits Japan

Historic Potsdam conference ends

Warship shells, carrier planes hit Wake Island

Check out the Aug. 2, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

Hide and seek can be a dangerous game when it's being played amid an urban burglary spree.

Lancaster city kids learned that the hard way in the summer of 1920, when a "posse" of local men armed with shotguns joined the city police to respond to South Rockland Street, where prowlers were reported.

The dramatic response was likely a result of the neighborhood being on high alert, as a rash of thefts had been reported in recent days. What the searchers found was in fact two boys, one of whom was the son of the man who had called police.

They were playing hide and seek, and had clambered up into the eaves over the front porches of houses. (One of the boys had even fallen asleep on his perch - an eight-inch-wide plank situated 10 feet above the ground.)

In the headlines:

Warsaw digs in as Red hordes advance

Railroads to put increases in rates into effect Sept. 1

Check out the Aug. 2, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.

