Just as it was last year, the Strasburg Rail Road is currently in the running for the title of "Best Scenic Train Ride," as decided by readers of USA Today's website.

The Strasburg Rail Road was founded in 1832, making it the oldest continuously operating railroad in the country. It's long been a tourist draw for the county, with visits from Thomas the Tank Engine, train rides with Santa Claus and even murder mystery dinners all serving to keep visitors coming back.

Strasburg Rail Road is up against a slate of 18 other tourist-friendly railways in the USA Today contest, ranging from the Napa Valley Wine Train to the Yukon Route Railway.

The online competition is part of USA Today's "10Best" series, which has been good to the railroad in the past - last year, the longstanding Strasburg attraction finished in second place. (The winner? The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, which runs from Antonito, Colorado, to Chama, New Mexico.)

The Cumbres & Toltec is still sitting in first place on this year's leaderboard, but if you're hoping to change that, you can find the voting page here.

You may vote once a day through Aug. 17, when the contest ends at noon.