It takes a lot to get me out of bed before the sun rises, or so I thought.
Who could have guessed that, of all things, it would be the shrill, unmistakable honk of 100,000 snow geese?
Let's back up.
Every year, snow geese make their way from arctic areas such as Canada and Alaska down to the warmest areas of North America, namely Texas and Mexico. Along the way, the roving pack of Anser caerulescens are kind enough to make a stop in Lancaster County to flap around for goose gawkers young and old. From mid-February through mid-March, these geese can be found at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, which is right on the edge of Lancaster and Lebanon counties.
Since moving to Lancaster years ago, this bizarre ritual has remained on my bucket list. I decided earlier this year that I would no longer ignore the siren honk of these migratory birds. After talking with folks who have made the trek in the past, I was presented with two choices - to see the geese at sunrise, before they took to the skies to scour for food, or at sunset, when the geese return from stuffing their beaks. Though I fight waking up early for nearly any reason, I considered whether I would want people staring at me on my way to eating food, or after I consumed a lot of food.
Sunrise it is.
The morning I left for my goose gander, the sun was slated to rise at 7:01 a.m. Meaning that if I wanted to get to Middle Creek with time to spare, I'd be up at 5:30 a.m. As they say, the early bird gets...to see the birds, early.
Though Middle Creek has been open since the early '70s, it took until the mid-90s for snow geese to start filling the area by the thousands. This year, the geese have been hanging out on the surface of a 400-acre man-made lake near the Willow Point hiking trail. Thankfully, the trail has a parking lot and a fair amount of signage so that you won't get lost walking to the edge of the lake.
Before you see even one bird, you can hear them through the trees - dozens, hundreds, thousands of syncopated honks, piercing the frosty morning air like a free jazz band comprised of approximately 1,000 saxophones.
A short walk on the trail reveals an opening with a pavilion and a good look at the lake. Despite arriving a solid 20 minutes before sunrise, nearly 35 people were already in prime position with what appeared to be several thousand dollars worth of camera equipment.
The sight of all the geese resting, flapping and floating on the water is hard to describe. While it's still dark out, you squint your eyes and realize, no, that's not a gigantic slab of ice on the water, it's many thousands of birds. Once the realization hits, it's hard not to feel incredibly small. Could a pack of three dozen humans fight back against all these geese were they to take inspiration from the Hitchcock classic "The Birds" and rise up against us? Not a chance.
The type of people that stand on the side of a lake at dawn to look at birds in freezing temperatures are not exactly the type to engage in polite chit-chat, so, for the most part, we all silently basked in the nature unfolding before us. Every 15 minutes or so, hundreds of geese took to the skies in search of food nearby, with the only sounds being the flapping of wings and the clicking of expensive cameras. And that ever-present honking, of course.
As with most natural sight-seeing excursions, you get out of geese watching what you want to get out of it. Those unmoved by nature might arrive and think, "Why exactly am I looking at all these geese? What am I getting out of this?" Honestly and technically, nothing, really. But for those who appreciate the more esoteric aspects of Lancaster County, you can get a lot of great thinking done at Willow Point.
Personally, I felt a great calm overwhelm me upon leaving Middle Creek. The sight of thousands of birds all taking flight at once reminded me that there are so many concepts that humans barely comprehend. In their own way, the geese represent aspects of humanity that many wish to attain - to be able to fly away at a moment's notice or to find solace in something bigger than just one's self.
It also reminded me that 100,000 geese all honking at once is really, really loud, no matter what time of day you're hearing it.
Middle Creek Geese
Tips for first-time goose watchers
-Pack for warmth: You'll be standing stationary for upwards of a half hour, so bring comfortable shoes, a winter coat, gloves and a scarf.
-Bring binoculars, if you've got them: Middle Creek does offer a coin-operated option, but these days, you can find a good pair of binoculars for less than $15. It's a worthwhile investment if you plan on coming back more than once.
-Visit the Middle Creek website before you go: The Middle Creek Wildlife Management staff does an excellent job of updating its website daily, so check frequently for updates on weather conditions, updates and the current goose count.
-The earlier, the better: No, you don't have to arrive at the crack of dawn like I did, but even if you're planning on checking out the goose-laden sunset at Middle Creek, plan on getting there at least 20 minutes early, if not more. Even a half-hour before the sun rose on a Wednesday morning, many of the good standing spots were already taken.
-Leave your drones at home: After several incidents in 2016, Middle Creek enacted a strict "No Drones" policy, represented well by dozens of yellow signs on the Willow Point trail. After all, these geese have thousands of miles to go before their journey is completed, so you might as well let them get a little rest.
-Specifically seek out "Willow Point": Middle Creek covers 6,000 acres of land, so if you're GPS-minded, type in "Willow Point - Middle Creek" to get exactly where you need to go.