Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

In May 1995, New Era theater columnist Jane Holahan mourned the end of an era for small-scale theater in Lancaster.

The Co-Motion Theater space at 208 E. King St., formerly the Independent Eye theater, was closing its doors for good. (Both the Independent Eye and Co-Motion were founded by local theater legend Camilla Schade.)

Holahan wrote: "It had 100 seats, a tiny, right-in-your-lap stage backed by two winding staircases that led to an upstairs balcony, and the spirit and imagination of some of Lancaster's most gifted artists."

The small space had hosted indie theater productions for 17 years, and Co-Motion was planning to move to the upstairs theater at the Fulton Opera House, but not before finishing the run of "Somewhere In Between" - a play written by Schade about, fittingly, the need to change and move on in life.

In the headlines:

Charles Chips likely to close, lay off all 100 employees

A TV remote - for kids channels only

DNA expert sets stage to implicate Simpson

Check out the May 10, 1995, New Era here.

Just as it did this year, May 10 in 1970 happened to be Mother's Day.

To commemorate the occasion, the Sunday News collected thoughts on motherhood and Mother's Day from the third-graders at Lancaster's Wharton Elementary School.

Among their contributions:

"She is very funny, and she dances around. She is very kind, too. I think she is kind because she helps me with my homework sometimes."

"My mother is especially nice because she buys us passes to Brookside pool and takes us out to eat. She saves her money at at Christmas she gives us lots of presents."

"She tells you when to go to bed."

"This is a special day for all moms. Mom's name is Linda, but I call her Mom."

"Mother's Day means ... Mother can relax and enjoy sleeping all day."

In the headlines:

60,000 youths decry war on White House threshold

Flotilla sails up Mekong in Cambodia

Israeli jets bomb sites in Lebanon

Check out the May 10, 1970, Sunday News here.

With the European theater of World War II winding down and attention shifting to the war in the Pacific, front pages of Lancaster newspapers were still dedicated almost entirely to news of the war.

One local sign of the war's coming end was the lifting of wartime curfews. The midnight curfew and the nighttime restriction on bright lighting of any kind - both in effect in Lancaster for the duration of the war - were finally lifted.

Bars immediately resumed their 2 a.m. closing times, and stores kept their signs and window displays lit to attract the eyes of after-sunset shoppers.

One thing that was not yet set to change: The "manpower" regulations, allowing the government to exert some control over what needed to be produced in factories and shops for the war effort.

In the headlines:

Greatest B-29 fleet attacks Japan

2,837,000 Yankees to be shifted from Europe in 9 months

Goering, a self-professed Reich fugitive, surrenders

Check out the May 10, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

In 1920, with Lancaster's General Hospital embarking on a fund-raising effort aimed to collect $250,000 for an expansion, a Lancaster Intelligencer reporter spent a day touring the hospital to see firsthand the problems of overcrowding that the expansion was intended to fix.

Reporter Robert Waddell wrote of beds set up not only in public wards and private rooms, but also in solariums and nurses' offices. The hospital, capable of supporting 125 patients, had 132 registered. The operating room, taxed beyond capacity, was augmented by converting the "etherizing room" to a second makeshift operating space.

Waddell left his tour fully convinced of the need for "The General" to expand.

In the headlines:

Mexican rebels relieved as Villa ends activities

Alleged communists on trial in Chicago

Check out the May 10, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.

