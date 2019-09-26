If you're interested in art, antiques or collectibles - or if you're just wondering if some of that old junk in your attic might actually not be junk - check out "What's It Worth? With Dr. Lori," a LancasterOnline video series sponsored by LutherCare.
Season two begins on Monday, Sept. 30, and runs for 12 weeks.
Join us every Monday as Ph.D. antiques appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame meets with an LNP | LancasterOnline reader to appraise an item. It might be a piece of jewelry or a piece of furniture, an old sword or a vintage lunch box. Dr. Lori appraises it all, and provides useful tips for evaluating and preserving similar items.
Also, starting Thursday, Oct. 3, be sure to stop by LancasterOnline every Thursday to see the item that will be up for appraisal in the next episode, and take your best guess at its value. At the end of the season, a winner will be chosen from the most accurate guessers to have lunch with Dr. Lori and talk with this internationally acclaimed expert about whatever interests you.
The winner of Season 1's lunch with Dr. Lori contest was Gina Reath. Next season's winner might be you!
Dr. Lori is an award-winning television personality and host. You may know Dr. Lori from the History channel's "The Curse of Oak Island," Discovery channel's "Auction Kings" and FOX Business Network's "Strange Inheritance." She has also appeared on "Today," "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "The Tonight Show" and many more.
Dr. Lori's antiques column appears monthly in LNP.
If you missed Season 1 of "What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori," check out every single episode here.