For nearly a century, the well-worn grounds of Root's Country Market & Auction have held millions of visitors and thousands of market stand holders.

In 1925, A.W. Root took a patch of farm land between Lititz and Graystone Roads in Manheim and turned it into a poultry auction. Over the past 94 years, Root's has grown into an Lancaster tradition for country residents and visitors alike.

This Saturday, November 23, Root's holds its 14th annual Christmas Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Manheim Food Bank.

We recently spent several hours eating, walking and experiencing the full breadth of Root's to tell its story by the numbers. Specific numbers come from standholders, as well as Root's President and Market Master Thomas Longenecker.

Number of Tuesdays that Root's Market is open each year

52. As signs around the grounds remind visitors, Root's Country Market is open every week of the year.

Hours open each Tuesday

12, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Number of vendors

190, with an extra 100 during busy seasons such as holidays and preferable weather.

Average number of visitors per week

8,000 to 10,000

Average time spent at Root's

"Anywhere from a couple of minutes to a couple of hours," says Longenecker.

Price of an auctioneer's own jacket offered for a charity auction in 1948

$50. According to a Lancaster New Era article, auctioneer Paul Sanger of Lebanon offered up his own jacket to kickstart charitable bidding towards the Church of the Brethren.

Amount of space that Root's Market takes up

20 acres, according to newspaper records.

Number of parking spaces

1,500 parking spots in seven different lots.

Generations of the Longenecker family that have owned Root's

Four. Thomas Longenecker is the great-grandson of A.W. Root and has been in charge since 1983. In past years, Longenecker's children - Craig, Emily and Katie - have helped out with different aspects of the occupation, technically making Root's a part-time fifth-generational business.

Number of visitors to Stover's Produce Auction in the first hour

67.

This writer's number at the auction

635. When visitors arrive at the auction, they provide their phone number and driver's license so that the auction house can keep track of bidders.

Average amount of time it takes for an item to be called and subsequently accounted for at auction

27.9 seconds, based off of the average of ten different items. According to Longenecker, that tracks, as veteran auctioneers can usually manage one to two items a minute during auctions.

The going price of a 10-pound box of turnips at the auction

$1.50

The going price for 8 packs of fresh garden salad mix

$0.80

A 'good date' for iceberg salad mix as of November 19

November 30. Since there is such a short time for an item to be offered during auction, potential bidders can only count on what they see and what the auctioneer says. Throughout the process, one of the biggest tells from the auctioneer is when he mentions a "good date," as in this case, 11 days out.

The number of flannel shirts seen in the span of four hours at Root's

96 (or 97, counting the author's flannel shirt).

Number of Osborne action figures found at the Old Mill Flea Market

2. Both Ozzy Osbourne, of Black Sabbath and "The Osbournes" fame, and Robert Osborne of Turner Classic Movies popped up on the shelves. Though Old Mill Flea Market has been across the street from Root's since 1983, it has properly been a part of Root's since the Longeneckers purchased it in 2005.

Number of fritters made on average at Bird-in-Hand Bakery

400

Pounds of chicken made at The Chicken Shack, on average

500 to 700 pounds.

Pounds of bacon prepared, on average

80 pounds.

Varieties of candy at Smith's Candies

200, though at certain holidays, this number can jump to almost 300.

Back massages given at Wanda's Oils LLC

20 to 30.

Whoopie pie flavors at The Sweet Spot

22. They are: original, chocolate peanut butter, carrot cake, shoo-fly pie, gingerbread, cookies & cream, snickerdoodle, vanilla, chocolate mint, coconut cream, nutella, red velvet, pumpkin, oatmeal, orange creamsicle and chocolate chip. Additionally, there are six "boozy" flavors that contain alcohol -- Strawberry daiquiri, rumchata, fireball, peppermint, raspberry lemonade and Jack & Coke.

Number of days since Norma Knepp of Norma's Pizza announced her retirement, and number of slices made by her for the author

435 and 2. Despite announcing her retirement from world-class pizza-making in September of 2018, Knepp is still behind the counter preparing pies. When asked how many pizzas she makes every Tuesday, Knepp replied that it varies and is dependent on how much pain she is experiencing on any given Tuesday.

Number of food items consumed in the writing of this article

9. Two pizza slices from Norma's, fries from Fink's Fries, two donuts from Bird-in-Hand Bakery, cheeseburger combo from Lena's Ladle and an apple from a farm stand.

Number of miles walked during the making of this piece in an attempt to offset total food eaten

2.63 miles, or nearly 5,560 steps.

