Generally, the "white" part of white-tailed deer doesn't refer to the animals' whole body. But all-white deer do exist, though they're quite rare. In 1995, there happened to be several of them in one Lancaster County place, easily seen by the public.

The exhibition pens at Oregon Dairy were home to no less than five of the pale-furred animals - two bucks, a doe and two fawns. Earl Hurst, who bought the dairy in 1952, said he had no intention of raising white deer there, it just sort of happened.

One reason white deer are so rare is that when the recessive genetic trait does appear in the wild, the animals' lack of natural camouflage makes them an easy target for predators, thus they tend not to live long enough to reproduce.

A tour bus crash in Wales ended up injuring at least a dozen Lancaster County students, ages 14 and 15, who were traveling there as part of an educational trip. The students were riding in two buses, one of which crashed into the other on a steep, wet road in the coastal town of Bangor.

All 73 passengers of the two buses were injured, as were both drivers. Most of the injuries were minor, though some of the injured were hospitalized.

In the summer of 1970, Columbia residents were living in fear of automotive arsonists.

Five cars in the borough were set alight within a 12-hour period on the night of July 3, and Columbia's fire inspector, Larry Smith, said similarities in the way the fires were set indicated that a single arsonist (or a group working tighter) was to blame. Three similar fires over the course of the previous week were suspected to be related.

Smith had reportedly organized a "network of men" to try and catch the arsonist(s) the next night, but when contacted by a reporter, declined to elaborate on that plan.

A short, but unusual, piece of local news appeared on the front page of the July 5, 1945, Intelligencer Journal, amid world news focused on the final stages of the Second World War.

A pair of twins was born to Mr. and Mrs. George Robert Landis - but the girls were born in separate parts of the county. The first was born at the couple's Landisville home at 6 p.m., and the second - after an ambulance ride - was born at 7:15 p.m. at the former Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital.

