Last month saw the cancellation of this year's installment of a decades-old local tradition: The LNP | LancasterOnline Spelling Bee was indefinitely postponed, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national bee, scheduled for the week of May 24, also was canceled.
The spelling bee has long been a community outreach project for Lancaster newspapers, with the current bee starting its life as the Intelligencer Journal Spelling Bee in 1959. (Long before that, there was a short-lived New Era Spelling Bee. It lasted for only a few years, from 1924-1928.)
Regardless of the name, the local bees often served as a vehicle to send young students to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been held every year since 1925 - except for 1943-1945, because of World War II, and this year.
In honor of the young spellers who won't get to partake in this year's spelling competitions, we've compiled a quiz featuring some of the words with which avid spellers won (or lost) the local and national bees.
How many would you have spelled correctly?