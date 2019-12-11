With Lancaster County's bucolic backdrop and proximity to Washington, D.C., it's little wonder that this region has been a frequent stop for traveling presidents through the years. Thirteen presidents visited here during their terms - some to deliver long speeches, others for mere moments, waving to crowds from the back of a train.
Here's a look back at those visits, from George Washington to George W. Bush, through the lens of our archives.
(For a full list of all presidential visits to Lancaster County - including presidents who came here before or after their time in office - see the bottom of this article.)
1. George Washington - Sept. 20, 1796
More than half of the Sept. 23, 1796, edition of The Lancaster Journal was devoted to reprinting George Washington's farewell address, a bombshell document in which America's first president revealed that he would decline a third term in office and step down. He also called for an end to partisan politics. On Page 3 of the four-page paper, the Journal reported that Washington had arrived in Lancaster on Sept. 20, and spent the night here before traveling to Mount Vernon the following day.
2. John Adams - May 28, 1800
The newspapers in our archives contain no reference to this visit, but Lancaster County Historical Society documents confirm that John Adams spent a night here on his way from Philadelphia to Washington, DC. While he was here, he watched a fireworks display in his honor, held in the prison yard.
3. Zachary Taylor - Aug. 9, 1849
In town for just a day, Zachary Taylor stayed at the Swan Hotel on Queen and Vine streets. When it came time for a cavalcade down Queen Street, Lancaster city made no attempt to hide its ambivalence. As the Lancaster Intelligencer reported at the time:
“There was nothing occurred to give either party — the President or the People — a remarkable opinion of each other. It was one of those dull affairs, which is incapable of making any impression, and was remembered only while it existed. Half an hour after the President had left town, his visit and himself were both forgotten.”
4. James Buchanan - 1857-1861
President Buchanan, of course, is a special case. He maintained a residence here - Wheatland, on Marietta Avenue - throughout his time as president, from 1857 to 1861.
5. Ulysses S. Grant - June 24, 1876
Ulysses S. Grant took a leisurely trip to Lancaster County on June 26, 1876, accompanied by his wife, Julia, as well as Pennsylvania native and Secretary of War J.D. Cameron and his wife, Mary.
The group first ventured to Marietta to visit Col. James Duffy, known today as the constructor of the Lancaster and Marietta Turnpike. Growing restless, Grant decided to take a drive around town. Accompanied by Duffy’s servant, Grant made his way through Marietta, holding the reins himself. Unfortunately, Grant drove directly into a fish wagon, breaking several spokes of the wagon wheel. The owner of the fish cart, Sam Rogers, reportedly gave the president “such a cursing as presidents seldom get from fishermen.” Grant’s driving was so bad that some townspeople questioned whether he was intoxicated at the time, though the Intelligencer disputed those claims.
After the driving mishap, the group made its way into Lancaster, stopping to take in Wheatland before heading to the city to stay at the residence of Samuel H. Reynolds on East Orange Street.
6. William Howard Taft - Sept. 25, 1912
After delivering a well-attended campaign speech in Altoona, part of a second-term campaign effort that would eventually result in a loss, William Howard Taft left that city by train, stopping briefly in Lancaster while on his way to his "summer White House" in Beverly, Massachusetts. Though the visit was unannounced, a crowd gathered by word of mouth, and Taft greeted the throng of Lancastrians from the back of the train.
7. Woodrow Wilson - July 5, 1913
President Taft's back-of-the-train appearance in Lancaster was the first of several such presidential stops, the next coming less than a year later with Woodrow Wilson making an unscheduled lunch stop in Lancaster, after delivering a July 4 address at Gettysburg the day before. Wilson's lunch was delivered to the train, and about 100 Lancastrians scrambled to the station to greet the president.
8. Franklin D. Roosevelt - May 30, 1934
Franklin Delano Roosevelt's stop in Lancaster lasted exactly 35 seconds. But in that time, he was able to enrapture 20,000 county residents. Speaking from the caboose of a train headed from Gettysburg to New York City, FDR made the short stop after dark, reportedly squinting to make out the thousands of people in the crowd. The front page article makes mention of “farmers who came many miles” and “mothers who brought babes in arms” when describing those in attendance.
9. Harry S. Truman - Nov. 14, 1953
Think FDR's 35-second speech from the caboose of a train was the shortest presidential visit to Lancaster? Think again. Two decades later, Harry S. Truman made a 20-second stop at the Lancaster train station. Despite the incredibly brief time of the visit, a smiling Truman shook as many hands as possible from his train car.
10. Richard Nixon - Oct. 17, 1970
A year into his presidency, Richard Nixon made a stop at the Lancaster County Airport to throw his support behind the re-election of Sen. Hugh Scott and Lt. Gov. Raymond Broderick. Speaking to a crowd of thousands, Nixon addressed Republican talking points that still echo today, such as a desire to transfer power from Washington bigwigs back to the people, skepticism of welfare programs and a need for a “silent majority” to go to the polls and deliver conservative victories.
Though some dissenters intermingled in the crowd, there would be no disturbances as there were at previous campaign events in Vermont and New Jersey, the newspaper reported.
11. Ronald Reagan - Oct. 29, 1984
Just eight days before the presidential election of 1984, Ronald Reagan made a much-heralded campaign stop at Millersville University.
More than 9,000 people packed Pucillo Gymnasium to hear Reagan denounce his Democratic opponent, Walter Mondale. The Lancaster New Era reported that, even though a heavy storm had ravaged the area the night before, followers including Millersville students, elderly churchgoers and protesters persisted to get a glimpse of the president.
Millersville student Julie Templin, 19, was a leukemia survivor tasked with presenting a bouquet of red roses at the conclusion of Reagan’s speech. The president’s eyes were reportedly misty when Templin explained that “red roses mean I love you.” Templin requested a hug, and the president complied.
12. George H.W. Bush - March 22, 1989
When George H.W. Bush was elected president in January 1989, the war on drugs was already heavy on his mind. Just two months after the election, Bush made his way to Lancaster County to deliver a speech and, in a first for a president, meet with Amish community leaders, specifically on the subject of drug addiction. Bush delivered a 20-minute speech to 3,500 students and other onlookers at Conestoga Valley High School.
Bush followed up his speech with a private talk with former student drug users and their parents. Afterward, he made his way to Penn Johns Elementary School to meet with 12 Amish and Mennonite leaders. In asking the community leaders how they prevented drug abuse from rippling through their own communities, the Plain folks pointed to family values and concentration on teaching children obedience.
13. George W. Bush - Oct. 27, 2004
Not counting Lancaster County resident James Buchanan, only two presidents have visited Lancaster County more than once during their time in office: George Washington and George W. Bush.
The third of Bush's five presidential visits happened on Oct. 27, 2004, when the president and Laura Bush touched down at Lancaster Airport to appear before a crowd of 20,000. Bush’s blue-and-white Boeing 757 was the largest plane to land at the airport in its history.
Hundreds of yards away from the rally, in a designated “Free Speech Zone,” 30 protesters shouted their issues with the Bush administration. Surrounding them were 72 American flag-covered coffins, representing each of the Pennsylvanians who had lost their lives in the Iraq War. However, the number of protesters was dwarfed by the number of supporters, including some that showed up as early as 2:30 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. speech.
PRESIDENTIAL VISITS TO LANCASTER
While they were in office:
- George Washington: July 4, 1791; Nov. 14, 1793; Oct. 26, 1794; Sept. 20, 1796.
- John Adams: May 28, 1800.
- Zachary Taylor: Aug. 9, 1849.
- James Buchanan: He was in office from 1857 through 1861 and lived here throughout his term.
- Ulysses S. Grant: June 24, 1876.
- William Howard Taft: Sept. 25, 1912.
- Woodrow Wilson: July 4, 1913.
- Franklin D. Roosevelt: May 30, 1934.
- Harry S. Truman: Nov. 14, 1953.
- Richard D. Nixon: Oct. 17, 1970.
- Ronald Reagan: Oct. 29, 1984.
- George H. W. Bush: March 22, 1989.
- George W. Bush: June 6, 2001, July 9 and Oct. 27, 2004; Aug. 16, 2006, Oct. 3, 2007 .
Prior to taking office:
- George Washington: June 4, 1773.
- Andrew Jackson: Feb. 15, 1819.
- William Henry Harrison: Oct. 10, 1836.
- Abraham Lincoln: Feb. 22, 1861.
- Theodore Roosevelt: Date undocumented, 1895.
- Woodrow Wilson: Nov. 21, Dec. 5 and 12, 1895; Jan. 2, 9 and 15, 1896; Jan. 7, 1910; fall, 1912.
- Dwight D. Eisenhower: March 2, 1950; Oct. 27, 1952.
- John F. Kennedy: Sept. 16, 1960.
- Richard Nixon: Nov. 1, 1960.
- Gerald Ford: June 22, 1967; Oct. 3, 1968.
- George H.W. Bush: April 1988; Oct. 31, 1986; April 13-14, 1984.
- Barack Obama: April 1, 2008; Sept. 4, 2008.
- Donald Trump: Oct. 1, 2016.
After leaving office:
- Abraham Lincoln: April 22, 1865 (funeral train carrying his body).
- Theodore Roosevelt: May 30, 1909; undocumented date, 1911; April 12, 1912; fall, 1912.
- William Howard Taft: Nov. 14, 1917.
- Herbert Hoover: Nov. 14-15, 1942; Oct. 12, 1945.
- Dwight D. Eisenhower: June 3, 1963; June 17, 1964; May 27, 1967.
- Gerald Ford: April 27-28, 1978; May 5, 1982.
- Bill Clinton: May 4, 2005; April 24, 2016.
- Barack Obama: Sept. 21, 2018.