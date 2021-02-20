Pat Burnley, co-founder of Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, died on Friday. She was 92.
In honor of Burnley's contributions to the community and the legacy she left behind, here's a look back at Kitchen Kettle Village's history through LNP | LancasterOnline's archives.
1978: Kitchen Kettle Village holds Harvest Festival to benefit local fire companies
"Volunteer fire companies in Lancaster County will benefit from the annual Harvest Festival to be held on Nov. 15 at Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse. Ten percent of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Lancaster County Fire School."
1979: "Kitchen Kettle Marks 25th Year"
"Kitchen Kettle Foods Inc., Intercourse, will celebrate its 25th year on Friday with their annual Harvest Festival. All the shops in Kitchen Kettle Village will be open that day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m."
1985: "Friday 13th Is Lucky Day For Corn Harvest Lovers"
"While most folks consider Friday the 13th to be an unlucky day, the people at Kitchen Kettle Village, Intercourse, are counting on Friday, Sept. 13, to bring the Village good luck. The Eleventh Annual Harvest Festival and Country Corn Carnival will be held at Kitchen Kettle Village on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine."
1989: "More than 30 woodcarvers set to compete"
"The Susquehanna Decoy Shop at Kitchen Kettle Village owned by Harold and Doris Buckwalter, features carving supplies, tools, paints and decoy kit... Kitchen Kettle Village, celebrating its 3th anniversary in 1989, is a community of 30 unique shops and eateries. It is located 10 miles east of Lancaster, and 30 minutes west of Exton on Route 340."
1996: "QVC, Gov. Ridge to cook up special at Kitchen Kettle"
"The eyes of cable-viewers across the country will be on Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse on Thursday morning.
As part of it's 'Quest For America's Best: Pennsylvania Week,' electronic retailer QVC will air a live broadcast from 7 to 9 a.m. at the shopping complex on Route 340."
2002: "Sample a taste of Lancaster County at Kitchen Kettle Village"
"Where can you sample treats like tomato jam, corn salsa, peanut butter schmier and four berry jam? Where can you race a rhubarb dragster and sit in on a rhubarb pie baking contest? ... The answer is simple. The place is Kitchen Kettle Village, located in Intercourse."
2006: "Kitchen Kettle inn to open luxury suite"
"Two years after Kitchen Kettle Village's half-million dollar expansion, the Intercourse area attraction is set to open its final new addition to the property: a luxury suite at its Inn at Kitchen Kettle Village."
2007: "Kitchen Queen"
"It took a village to help raise interest in Lancaster County as a major tourist destination.
Kitchen Kettle Village begun as a small jelly-making operation more than 50 years ago, is now one of the top destinations for visitors to the county. Along the way, it has served as a major engine for the county's strong tourism industry."
2014: "Kitchen Kettle Village: 60 years of hospitality"
"Pat Burnley's success is an example of being in the right place at the right time.
Of course, hard work, a strong business idea and a charming personality helped."
