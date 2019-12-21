On June 18, 2019, LNP celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The earliest newspaper to which today’s LNP traces its roots was the Lancaster Journal, first published on June 18, 1794, by William Hamilton and Henry Willcocks from a news office located in a tavern building at the King Street site of the current LNP building.

To celebrate 225 years of Lancaster newspapers, we present this series of 52 front pages from the history of the newspapers which would eventually become LNP.

OMG it's Y2K

The notion that a computer glitch tied to the date would somehow lead to global unease that occasionally bordered on apocalyptic panic is the sort of thing that likely won’t make sense to anyone who didn’t live through it.

But that’s exactly what the Y2K scare was.

Founded on the very real possibility that the switch from ’99 to ’00 might cause glitches in computer systems that weren’t updated to account for the change, the scare quickly spiraled into end-of-the-world thinking.

Would the power grid go down? Would banks somehow delete your life savings? Would planes start dropping out of the sky?

These are the sorts of questions people were asking with growing frequency as 1999 drew to a close. The New York Times, reporting on the increasingly common links between Y2K fears and apocalyptic religious groups, mentioned the Rev. Jerry Falwell’s belief that the Y2K event would be evidence of God’s efforts to humble America, and that it might also incite a global Christian revival. Many fringe religious groups associated Y2K with the Rapture, and others – including Falwell, as well as non-religious survivalists – advised stocking up on food and guns.

But by the time New Year’s Eve rolled around in Lancaster, things were pretty peaceful.

This Intelligencer Journal front page from Dec. 31, 1999, features a local story that seems downright placid – municipal officials and emergency crews were to be on standby in case of any problems, but judging by the tone of the officials interviewed, the fear of something serious happening was remote at best.

This stood in contrast to places like Seattle, which canceled its entire New Year’s celebration because of fears of a terrorist attack linked to the new millennium.

Given that there were, in fact, no world-shaking disasters on Jan.1, 2000, the Y2K fears have been relegated to the realm of historical footnotes. Though there were occasional computer glitches as the millennium changed, they were widely scattered and very minor.

The cost of analyzing and rewriting millions of lines of computer code to avoid the Y2K bug, however, was far from minor – an estimated $308 billion worldwide, or nearly a half trillion 2019 dollars.

Sources: LNP | LancasterOnline archives; New York Times.