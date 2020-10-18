Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

The retail landscape in Lancaster County is perpetually changing, but in October 1995, two stories about such changes made the front page of the Intelligencer Journal.

Silo, a consumer electronics superstore located across from Park City Center, was liquidating its stock in anticipation of closing as part of a chain-wide shutdown of the troubled retailer.

And the East Towne Mall, located along Route 30 East, had announced plans to renovate from a traditional indoor mall into a "power center" - the then-popular term for outdoor shopping centers composed mostly of "big box" retailers. Current occupants Kmart and Weis Market were expected to remain, as was the Burlington Coat Factory.

Owners of the center said they were in negotiations with Staples office supply store to move into the center next. And the Penn National off-track betting parlor was set to move in as well, pending state approvals.

In the headlines:

Senate questions U.S. Bosnia role

Barbara Bush honored for literacy campaign

House unanimously OKs 'Megan's Law'

Check out the Oct. 18, 1995, Intelligencer Journal here.

Nearly the entire front page of the Oct. 18, 1970, Sunday News was dedicated to one event - a Presidential visit to Lancaster County.

President Richard Nixon, stumping on behalf of state GOP candidates, made a stop at Lancaster Airport and drew a crowd estimated at 10,000 people despite the chilly weather.

In his speech, Nixon threw his support behind Sen. Hugh Scott, who was running for re-election, and Lt. Gov. Raymond Broderick, who was running for governor.

The Sunday News coverage of the visit - Nixon's only campaign stop in Pennsylvania that year - included multiple pages of photos, and a wide array of stories.

In the headlines:

Palestinian guerrillas, army clash

Canadian minister found dead

Asphalt shortage reported

Check out the Oct. 18, 1970, Sunday News here.

Christmas decorations were in the news in October, 1945 - specifically, the decorations traditionally hung in downtown Lancaster.

In the wake of World War II, the Chamber of Commerce, which had long organized the holiday decorations in the city, said there would be no decorations for 1945, citing a lack of manpower and a shortage of materials.

However, Lancaster mayor Dale Cary stepped in and urged the group to reconsider, pledging support from the city. Of particular concern to Cary was the reception soldiers and sailors would receive as they returned home from the war for the first peacetime holidays in years. His words:

"...This year of all years the decorations should be in place for the Christmas season. During the war it was necessary to darken our streets and curtail everything possible with one object - to win the war. The war is won. ... Our men and women are coming home. We believe they want to find Lancaster at least as good as they left it."

In the headlines:

24 Nazis indicted for starting World War and mass atrocities

Expanded spy system urged by Marshall

$4.5 billion tax cut proposed

Check out the Oct. 18, 1945, Lancaster New Era here.

Jury duty is both a privilege and a responsibility of citizenship, and in the Lancaster County of 1920, that responsibility was being extended to women for the first time.

Having recently won the right to vote, women's names would now be added to the "wheel" of selection for jury duty, the Intelligencer reported. More than 1,000 names were to be placed in the lottery for the next year's juries, but there was some debate among judges and jury commissioners as to how many of those names would be of women.

One commissioner was of the opinion that "the names of no women should be placed in the wheel unless there is positive assurance they will serve the week for which they are drawn."

The consensus of opinion was that there would be few women placed in the lottery for jury duty, "for women, as a rule, will not want to serve with the possibility of being locked up with nearly all men for hours."

In the headlines:

President starts probe of Harding claim that France asked him to form new league

British coal strike starts with riots; many are injured

Soviet army disbanding; lacks food and clothing

Check out the Oct. 18, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.