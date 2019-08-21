The N&W Class J 611 is on its way to Strasburg Rail Road.

This massive, rare, historic steam locomotive is making its way from Virginia to Strasburg, where it will be housed until late October with events starting in September.

The 611 is the last surviving example of Norfolk & Western's Class J, a steam passenger locomotive built from 1941 until 1950.

It is also a mechanical marvel - underneath its modernist streamlined exterior lies a machine revered as a Historic Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The engine will be rolling through Paradise sometime Wednesday afternoon. You can watch a livestream of the Leaman Place junction below:

For more things to do in Lancaster County: