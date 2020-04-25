Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!

Did you know Lancaster County once included among its residents a domesticated cougar named Zoe and a popular local lion named George?

Lancaster County may not have its own Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, real-life characters made famous by Netflix's "Tiger King," but there is a history of big cats being kept as pets or put on display here.

Zoe the cougar

In the early 1990s, the Byler family of Manheim Township and their cougar Zoe made the headlines regularly.

John and Judith Byler had gotten the 16-month-old cougar cub from a man in the Poconos who raised cougars, and had secured a permit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission to keep and care for the big cat, according to this Sept. 18, 1993, front-page story in the Intelligencer Journal.

Township officials, however, were less than pleased about Zoe - a feeling shared by hundreds of residents.

After long and contentious municipal meetings, the Manheim Township zoning officials ruled two months later that the cougar must go - but John Byler vowed to take the township to court to keep the animal.

Nearly a year later, in September 1994, Judge Lawrence Stengel ruled in favor of the township, and by February of 1995, the force of the courts became irresistible and Zoe had been relocated outside Manheim Township - to an undisclosed location on a farm somewhere in Lancaster County. The then-200-pound cat would be joining two other cougars on the farm, Judith Byler said.

Though the Bylers never put Zoe on display as a public attraction, they received hundreds of letters of support, and said that many of those letter-writers had come to visit Zoe during the cougar's year and a half spent as a Manheim Township resident.

George the lion

Decades before Zoe's brush with local fame, a lion named George made the local headlines.

George came to Lancaster from Oklahoma City, where he famously spent a night in a prison cell after tearing up his owner's apartment. He was then moved to the nearby zoo, but was unable to stay there, as the zoo already had all the lions it could handle.

A nationwide call went out to find George a new owner, and out of more than 2,100 applicants, Lawrence "Whitey" Benedict of Lancaster came out the winner.

George arrived at his new home - a specially built cage at Benedict's Park Avenue Car Wash - on Dec. 5, 1959.

And there he stayed, for nearly a decade.

George served as a draw for car-wash customers and neighbors alike, allowing young and old to pet his nose through the bars of his cage.

He did some traveling, too, including a trip to New York City to star in a television commercial in 1964.

But in January 1968, George succumbed to a sudden bout of pneumonia, and died at the age of nine. He weighed in at 412 pounds at the time of his death, and was laid to rest in the Lancaster Pet Cemetery, with a proper headstone.

At the time of his death, the New Era stated that while George was believed to be the last of his family, he was "survived by a host of friends, ranging in age from toddler to senior citizen."