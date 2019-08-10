On June 18, 2019, LNP celebrated its 225th anniversary. The earliest newspaper to which today’s LNP traces its roots was the Lancaster Journal, first published on June 18, 1794, by William Hamilton and Henry Willcocks from a news office located in a tavern building at the King Street site of the current LNP building.

To celebrate 225 years of Lancaster newspapers, we present this series of 52 front pages from the history of the newspapers which would eventually become LNP.

Hager Building history

Lancaster city is an area with dozens of historical locations, some officially recognized as such and others not. The Hager Building, as shown in one of the first instances of an illustration or photo on an Intelligencer front page, is one such building.

At the corner of King and Market streets, the Hager Building as it stands today was constructed throughout 1910 and 1911. Designed by C. Emlen Urban, who was also responsible for numerous pieces of historical Lancaster architecture, the building was built to serve as the updated home base for Hager & Bro. department store. The original Hager store opened in 1821 and was located further west down King Street. As this article notes, the design of the Hager building was influenced by the French Renaissance, but also features “the most progressive Western ideas for modern retail department store structures.”

During the early half of the 20th century, regal shopping centers such as the Hager brothers' store, as well as Watt & Shand and M.T. Garvin & Co., were the de facto places to buy higher-end goods.

Hager’s continued to exist in much the same way until 1968, when it was acquired by rival business Watt & Shand, before closing for good in 1977. By then, it enjoyed the distinction of being the oldest department store in America operated continuously under the same family name and management. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. The addition of Park City Center drastically changed the economic landscape in the city, eventually driving shoppers – and the shops – out.

Today, the Hager building contains condos and multiple downtown destinations, including Old San Juan Latin Cuisine, Carr’s Restaurant and the Taproom by Spring House Brewing Company.