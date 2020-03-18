With the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spreading around the globe and across America in recent weeks, disruption of daily routines and concerns over contagion have been the primary focus of most news outlets.
LancasterOnline provides constant updates about the progress of the disease and the efforts to fight it in Lancaster County, in Pennsylvania and across the nation and world.
And while the pandemic and accompanying response are unknown territory for Lancaster County residents, there is one historical precedent that is often mentioned in the media's COVID-19 coverage: The "Spanish flu" pandemic of 1918. (The virus that caused that pandemic was actually the H1N1 influenza; its more common name was a result of the erroneous belief that it began in Spain.)
We were curious to see what the LNP | LancasterOnline archives would reveal about the 1918 flu, specifically how Lancaster County reacted to the pandemic.
Here's what we found.
Early reports
The first reference to "Spanish influenza" in a Lancaster newspaper occurred on Page 4 of the New Era on July 12, 1918. The story described a new ailment that was working its way through infantry camps across the Western Front of World War I. This early reporting was mostly speculative - comparing and contrasting this new disease with other illnesses, most notably the influenza that spread worldwide in an 1889 pandemic. Already, errors were being tracked down and corrected. For example: "The first reports stated that [the flu] was very mild and there had been no deaths. The last statement has since been contradicted by Spanish physicians."
Just four days later, readers of the Lancaster News Journal were being reassured that they had nothing to worry about. "There is hardly a chance that the disease will make its appearance in America," this article claimed, going on to explain that "the chief reason for the apparent immunity of [American soldiers in Europe] is that they are well fed and keep themselves clean."
The illness arrives in America
There was virtually no further coverage of the flu outbreak in Lancaster newspapers for the next two months - until, in September, the disease made its way to American shores. The Lancaster Intelligencer of Sept. 12, 1918, reported that the "strange prostrating malady" was being brought to the United States by troop transport ships returning from the war in Europe. At this point, the reporting displayed a mix of concern ("the Government possibly may take the menace in hand by issuing country-wide warnings and general instructions of how to avoid the infection, if possible") and indifference ("Spanish influenza [is] short lived and of virtually no permanent serious results.")
Hitting home
Over the next few days, stories from wire services kept Lancaster County residents apprised of the growing pandemic's spread across the United States - New York, Boston, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Washington all reported cases. The outbreak first became front-page news here on Sept. 17, when the New Era reported that it was alleged to have appeared in Lancaster. The report was vague, relying on unattributed medical sources who claimed cases were present in the city, though there was no official confirmation. The single-paragraph story contained this final phrase advising people who had fallen ill, "...it is well to secure medical attendance as soon as possible, although the disease is not considered dangerous."
Wash your hands!
Much like today's coronavirus pandemic, the 1918 influenza outbreak led public officials to offer some simple advice for the public good. This list of "12 influenza don'ts" from Sept. 23, 1918, includes a few "do's" as well as "don'ts." Some are quite familiar and match perfectly with the advice of today (wash your hands, avoid crowds, cover your cough), while others are a bit more unusual by today's standards (sleep with the windows open, chew your food well, don't wear tight clothing).
The first local death
As September progressed, wire services reported that influenza was spreading through military bases and encampments across the country, including Fort Meade in Maryland. But on Sept. 26, the coverage hit home once again, as two grim landmarks were reached: The so-called "Spanish flu" had been officially confirmed in Lancaster, and the city marked its first death from the illness. J. Hilary Herchelroth, 33, died in St. Joseph's Hospital of bronchial pneumonia resulting from influenza. Herchelroth was a Lancaster native, and worked as the manager of F. B. Trissler & Co., electricians. The Intelligencer Journal reported at that time that 50 cases of the illness were suspected in Lancaster.
Constant coverage
As October 1918 began, the newspapers featured multiple stories every day about the pandemic and its effects, locally, nationally and globally. For example, the News-Journal's front page on Oct. 4 featured side-by-side flu stories: One was about the statewide closing of all saloons, barrooms and other "places of amusement"; the other was an update on the local situation, focusing on six Lancaster County soldiers who had died the previous day in military camps around the country, and on the spread of the virus to virtually every corner of the county.
Exponential growth
Three days later, the Oct. 7, 1918, New Era reported that 3,000 city residents were estimated to be suffering from the virus. Twelve had died over the past weekend. The city Board of Health was clamping down, mandating closure of churches, lodges and other gathering places. Several prominent city doctors had fallen ill after treating patients who had contracted the virus. An accompanying wire service story reported that Philadelphia was dealing with an estimated 175,000 cases.
Worsening crisis
October, 1918, would prove to be the most brutal month of the pandemic. By this point, news of the flu was not confined to front-page headlines, but permeated every aspect of the newspapers. The sports pages noted which athletes had lost their wives or children to the "pneumonic plague." (See this "Boxing Gossip" column, for example.) Business stories focused on which factories had closed. And the obituary pages, of course, were filled with flu victims. The newspapers were not immune, running brief notices imploring readers to forgive errors, as the newsrooms were "seriously crippled by illness among [their] workers." Indeed, at this time half the staff of the Lancaster Intelligencer was sick or dead from the flu.
Daily death rolls
By mid-October, Lancaster County had reached the bleakest depths of the pandemic. Every day, a front-page death roll was published, listing the names of every resident who had died from the flu. As an example, the Lancaster Intelligencer of Monday, Oct. 14, listed more than 60 dead since the paper's last publication day, two days earlier. That day's story also seemed to carry the feeling of reaching a turning point in public perception of the pandemic:
"With ... undertakers and gravediggers worked almost to death and the supply of coffins running short, the public began to realize that only the most drastic efforts on the part of the Health Board would avert a calamity, and the tendency to criticize the Health Board for closing everything except food and drug stores up tight halted, and the great majority of the people took the edict of the health authorities with grace and began to aid wherever they could."
Decades later, newspaper interviews with the descendants of survivors would paint a clearer picture of the pandemic of 1918. The images were grim:
A shipment of fresh coffins piled up at the train station.
That kindly doctor who came to visit the family every day, until one day he didn't, having fallen victim to the illness he was treating.
An ominous shortage of formaldehyde.
Stories out of Philadelphia, just 60 or so miles away, sounded like scenes from a medieval plague town - "death carts" roamed the streets, picking up corpses from front porches and gutters.
All the while, the Lancaster County death toll kept rising. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 38 dead. The next day, 44 dead. Then 34 on Saturday. And 51 Sunday and Monday.
Turning the corner
As October waned, the pandemic seemed to loosen its grip on the county. Several times, a brief drop in the death rate was heralded by public officials and the news media as signs that the pandemic had peaked, but each time, the numbers would rise again. However, the severity of the cases was lessening, and soon, the number of daily deaths began to consistently diminish. By Friday, Nov. 1, only eight names were on the death roll.
As suddenly as it had arisen, the pandemic was fading.
It a matter of weeks, it was all but gone in the city. Rural areas of Lancaster County continued to see outbreaks through the end of the year, but as 1919 dawned, it looked like the flu pandemic was truly over.
In all, several hundred Lancaster County residents died of the 1918 influenza pandemic. Exact numbers are difficult to pin down - the Lancaster Intelligencer's daily death tolls add up to 603 dead, but they included Lancaster County soldiers who died of the flu while in Europe or at military bases across America.
Regardless of the exact number of dead, the 1918 pandemic left a brutal scar across Lancaster County, as one horrific month left residents mourning their siblings, parents, children, friends and neighbors, all while living in fear of contracting the deadly disease themselves.